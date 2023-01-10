Bluefin International Hires Frank Pisano as CEO

Bluefin International, an innovative leader in digital signage solutions, has hired long-time industry veteran, Frank Pisano as CEO. Pisano is an experienced leader in the audio-visual, digital signage, and technology infrastructure industries, and brings 20+ years of client leadership, strategic sales, operational know-how, and revenue performance to the Bluefin team.

Tasked with leading the company into a new era, Pisano will advance the strategic positioning and differentiation of the company, so its competitive edge is razor sharp. Bluefin is known for its customizable solutions for signage and digital communications, and Pisano will prioritize ensuing the offering is more accessible to new markets/verticals, new channels, and offer a fresh take on partner strategy.

“I’m thrilled to lead Bluefin to the next level with a go to market strategy that includes engineering innovation and unleashing key insights that will make our brand a superpower that generates demand with end-users and partners alike” says Bluefin CEO, Frank Pisano.

“The Bluefin team has gained a champion whose energy and vision is contagious. I’ve admired Frank’s drive, cultural impact, and team-forward approach and know his determination and abilities will propel Bluefin to a new level. We are ecstatic to have him on our team and look forward to all the great things 2023 has in store for our organization,” says Bluefin Owner, Randy Guy.



Pisano will be based out of the Atlanta, GA headquarters and is reachable at frank.pisano@thebluefin.com.