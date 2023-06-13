Bluestone Lane and Vita Coco Company Launch Coconut Water Cold Brew

Make the most of long summer days this season with The Vita Coco Company, Inc. and Bluestone Lane’s new Coconut Water Cold Brew, available exclusively at Bluestone Lane cafés and coffee shops nationwide starting Monday, June 12. Bluestone Lane’s first-ever specialty coconut water coffee drink, the Coconut Water Cold Brew, is hand crafted and blends the delicious flavor of Bluestone Lane’s signature Flagstaff brew with the refreshing taste of Vita Coco Original Coconut Water for a perfect summer morning or afternoon treat.

The new Coconut Water Cold Brew is a summer twist on the Bluestone Lane classic. The balanced and versatile brew is light and refreshing, offering notes of toasted almond, vanilla and milk chocolate. To develop the Coconut Water Cold Brew, Bluestone Lane’s expert baristas carefully determined the perfect ratio of Vita Coco Coconut Water to complement the brand’s Flagstaff cold brew blend. A touch of house-made vanilla syrup is then added to round out the drink’s flavor profile.

“Coconut water is inherently versatile but integrating it into cold brew is a newer take for us — one we’re eager to see enjoyed and celebrated all summer long,” says Mike Kirban, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of The Vita Coco Company. “The Coconut Water Cold Brew is the pick-me-up you’ll reach for to fuel all of your summer activities, thanks to refreshing coconut water and caffeine from Bluestone’s award-winning brew.”

Inspired by the influential coffee culture in Melbourne, Australia, Bluestone Lane’s crafted menu of artisanal coffee beverages and delicious all-day menu is designed to elevate the coffee experience for American customers. The new Coconut Water Cold Brew puts a tropical spin on the Bluestone Lane menu and will introduce consumers to a new, premium cold brew coffee and coconutty experience.

The Coconut Water Cold Brew will be available at Bluestone Lane cafés and coffee shops nationwide for $5.75 starting June 12. Celebrate summer solstice, June 21, with Bluestone Lane’s exclusive, in-app promotion to energize you on the longest day of the year: receive $1 off the Coconut Water Cold Brew for all mobile orders, available nationwide. To ensure eligibility, consumers must download the Bluestone mobile app—available on iOS and Android— and create an account by 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, June 19.

"Celebrating our partnership with Vita Coco, we are thrilled to introduce our locals to the refreshing Coconut Water Cold Brew," adds Nick Stone, Founder and CEO of Bluestone Lane. "Through the perfect fusion of Vita Coco Original Coconut Water and our meticulously crafted Flagstaff brew, we've created an invigorating summer beverage that captures the essence of the season."