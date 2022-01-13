Bluestone Lane Appoints Former Starbucks Exec Jim Alling to Board of Directors

Bluestone Lane, Australian-inspired specialty coffee roaster, café and lifestyle brand, announced today the appointment of Jim Alling to its board of directors. Jim is well known for his extensive executive career including his role at Starbucks as President U.S and International, T-Mobile as COO, and his most recent role as CEO of TOMS. In addition, Jim currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Carbon Health and MOD Pizza. He brings 35 years of executive leadership experience improving operational results, sales growth and profitability.

Bluestone Lane continues to open new cafes and pursue an omnichannel expansion strategy to penetrate retail, hospitality and mixed use spaces, most recently announcing a marque partnership with Tempo by Hilton Hotels to lead its food and beverage program. As a member of the board, Jim will help advise Bluestone Lane’s leadership team as they optimize the brand’s operations for growth and profitability, while maintaining a premium experience.

“Jim is an incredible asset to our board with a track record of growing emerging brands into household names and successfully leading major companies into new channels,” says Nick Stone, founder and CEO, Bluestone Lane. “Jim’s coffee knowledge and expertise while as President of Starbucks will be invaluable.”

As the newest member, Jim joins Bluestone Lane’s board of directors that includes leaders in food service and hospitality, major household CPG brands, hospitality, finance, raising capital and more.

“Bluestone Lane is at the forefront of the next generation of food service and hospitality in the U.S. by focusing on the customer experience and emphasizing a fresh, premium menu that appeals to younger consumers,” says Jim Alling. “I am excited to contribute to their expansion across the country and into new channels.”

Bluestone Lane owns and operates more than 55 coffee shops and cafés in the U.S. all of which are inspired by Australian independent food and beverage culture which places a strong emphasis on smooth, well-balanced premium coffee, nutritious and fresh food offerings and the power of a welcoming cafe environment to connect and recharge. The brand offers customers personal, hospitable service, as well as seamless app-based ordering and payment. Bluestone Lane is opening locations across the country in new and existing markets.