Bluestone Lane Expands Leadership Team

Bluestone Lane, Australian-inspired specialty coffee roaster, café and lifestyle brand, announced two new additions to its executive leadership team. Amy Hom joins as Bluestone Lane’s Chief People Officer, and Jack Brennan comes on board as the Vice President of Supply Chain and Strategic Projects. Both hires demonstrate the company’s success in recruiting industry experts to fuel its continued growth and expansion.

Amy Hom joins Bluestone Lane from REEF Technologies, where she led strategic operations initiatives focused on transforming static neighborhood spaces into community hubs. With more than 25 years of restaurant industry experience – including senior leadership roles with sweetgreen, Red Robin and Wolfgang Puck (Compass Group) – Amy brings deep knowledge of food safety, training, operations and culinary leadership to her new role at Bluestone Lane. She will ensure that cafe employees embody the brand’s ethos to create a warm, friendly, welcoming environment for its locals.

“Bluestone Lane is best known for providing our locals with an amicable atmosphere and operational efficiency, both of which are driven by attracting and retaining the best staff in the hospitality industry,” says Nick Stone, founder and CEO, Bluestone Lane. “There is no better fit for our Chief People Officer than Amy Hom, who deeply understands that our employees are the heart of the brand.”

“Bluestone Lane has been so successful because it prioritizes hiring friendly, dedicated, helpful team members who ensure its locals feel welcome and valued and receive the best experience possible every time,” says Amy Hom, Bluestone Lane’s new Chief People Officer. “It is a pleasure to join a company that already understands how critical the right talent is for its overall success!”

Bluestone Lane also welcomes Jack Brennan who joins as VP of Supply Chain and Strategic Projects. He brings insights and relevant experience from his career at Australian hospitality group Retail Zoo where Jack led the Cibo Express Cafe brand, licensing and CPG product business. His important role includes optimizing Bluestone Lane’s supply chain, as well as overseeing strategic projects and licensing.

“Supply chain efficiency has never been more important than it is today, especially as Bluestone Lane continues to ramp up and scale while retaining our premium quality and brand values around a customer-centric experience,” said Nick Stone, founder and CEO, Bluestone Lane. “Jack is a rare find as a pro in both supply chain oversight and experience with cafe chains. We are thrilled to welcome both of our new hires to the Bluestone Lane family.”

“After watching Bluestone Lane’s exciting trajectory from afar, I am so excited to support the scaling of this forward-thinking company,” says Jack Brennan, Vice President, Supply Chain and Strategic Projects, Bluestone Lane. “I am honored to join in Bluestone Lane’s vision to promote our strong coffee and cafe culture in the U.S.”

Bluestone Lane owns and operates more than 60 coffee shops and cafés in the U.S. all of which are inspired by Australian independent food and beverage culture which places a strong emphasis on smooth, well-balanced premium coffee, nutritious and fresh food offerings and the power of a welcoming cafe environment to connect and recharge. The brand offers customers personal, hospitable service, as well as seamless app-based ordering and payment. Bluestone Lane is opening locations across the country in new and existing markets and fueling growth through strategic brand partnerships.