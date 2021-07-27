Bluestone Lane Launches New Proprietary Mobile App

Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired specialty coffee roaster and café chain, launched its new proprietary mobile app becoming the first foodservice operator to offer dine-in ordering, native delivery and order-ahead all through a single app.

Bluestone Lane app serves as a vehicle to seamlessly interact with its predominantly millennials and Gen-Z customer base, who are rapid adopters of mobile ordering and payment technology. Customers can order for pick-up, dine-in or delivery all in one platform and toggle between all three ordering modes - a breakthrough innovation in mobile ordering focused on a convenient user experience. The app allows Bluestone Lane to push out personalized communications to locals about loyalty program rewards and special offers. All three ordering modalities earn rewards for purchases that can be redeemed through the app.

Today, app-based digital payments make up over 90% of Bluestone Lane’s business. Mobile-only ordering ensures a seamless in-person dining experience, improving the efficiency and operational flow of the cafes. Bluestone Lane staff are still available to provide personal, friendly service. The new app was built and designed in-house by Bluestone Lane. To enable dine-in contactless ordering, the brand partnered with Olo, the leading cloud-based e-commerce platform supporting the fastest growing restaurant brands in the US, including Bluestone Lane, sweetgreen and Shake Shack.

“At Bluestone Lane, we are at the forefront of technology and how it can be used to enhance the customer experience and operational flow through customization, loyalty rewards and accurate, efficient orders and delivery,” says Nick Stone, Founder and CEO, Bluestone Lane. “We’re always striving to seamlessly integrate our coffee & cafe experience into the everyday routines of our locals by providing a variety of convenient options to order and enjoy our delicious offerings through a simple swipe.”

The Bluestone Lane app is already widely used with more than 350,000 current users and achieved more than 150,000 downloads in the first three months since its rollout. The robust loyalty program includes a first free beverage for downloading the app, and rewards and exclusive offerings at a variety of tiered status levels.

“We’re proud to bring to market the first app that allows customers to utilize mobile ordering when dining-in,” says Liam Farrow, vice president of digital, Bluestone Lane. “Widespread download and adoption of our first generation loyalty app provided data insights that inspired us to go deeper into app-based ordering in response to trends in customer purchasing habits.”

Named one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in NYC, Bluestone Lane is in an expansionary boom opening new cafes in both current and new markets across the country. The brand will operate 65 locations by the end of Summer 2021.