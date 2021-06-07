Bluestone Lane Names April Siler Chief Concept Officer

Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired specialty coffee roaster, café, and lifestyle brand, announced that Board Member April Siler will join the company as its new Chief Concept Officer. Siler, a globally experienced brand builder, who specializes in driving health and wellness innovation, will be responsible for further accelerating the company's growth and entry into new business channels.

In the past year, Bluestone Lane experienced a transformational increase in consumer engagement while trading through the pandemic. The company credits the success to their passionate team, customer centricity, and their ability to implement a leading contactless ordering and loyalty program via mobile phone not only for eCommerce, Order-Ahead, and Native Delivery but also for locals dining-in.

Siler, a brand visionary at heart, acknowledges the app’s groundbreaking results and will focus on omnichannel digital marketing strategies to further amplify consumer engagement and drive sales. “What’s interesting about this new opportunity is that I have always had to depend on investing in 3rd party databases for shopper data and consumer insights,” says Siler. “Paying north of a million per year in fees. Whereas at Bluestone Lane, we have a database that has grown four times larger than the Nielsen consumer panel in just the past year. I am very excited to work with such a talented team and accelerate our company’s growth.”

Siler will report to Founder & Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Stone and partner with marketing executives Andrew Stone & Liam Farrow. Together the team will collaborate on brand marketing, digital investment, and packaged foods innovation.

"The appointment of April to the role of Chief Concept Officer is a testament to the incredible potential we feel can be unlocked through the continued investment into our omnichannel marketing and digital, and accelerated commercialization of our eCommerce and Grocery channels. April's experience and skillset will complement the Bluestone Lane executive team to achieve our ambitions of being the world's leading premium coffee and hospitality brand," says Nicholas Stone, Founder, and CEO of Bluestone Lane.

Siler fits in well with the company culture at Bluestone Lane and knows how to capture the Australian vibe quintessentially felt at each café. Before her executive business career, April was a professional basketball player in Australia and Spain, an elite rower for Melbourne University Boat Club, and has a passion for nutritious food and healthy living.

Siler adds, “Nick and I both share a common bond from being former professional athletes - Nick as an Australian Footballer and I as an Australian professional basketballer. I bring a lot of the same team-building values and culture of excellence via sports that Nick has built up in his company, and I am honored to help take Bluestone Lane to the next level."