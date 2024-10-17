Bluestone Lane, the renowned Australian-inspired hospitality brand, is excited to announce a significant leadership transition. Nicholas Stone, Founder & CEO, will step into the role of Founder & Executive Chairman, while Edie Ames, an accomplished leader with over 30 years of hospitality industry experience, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer at the end of October 2024.

Nicholas Stone, who founded Bluestone Lane nearly 12 years ago, expressed his pride in the company’s achievements: “It has been an immense joy to witness the growth and accomplishments of our brand, working alongside a dedicated and inspiring team, and seeing them thrive within our culture. From our humble beginnings as an idea to bring Australian-style coffee and café culture to the USA, we have expanded into 10 markets with 65 locations, with 700 teammates, best-in-class partnerships including with Hilton, 1 Hotels and NY Fashion Week, facilitating human connection and making a positive impact on the daily lives of over 150,000 locals who walk through our doors each week.

Edie Ames brings a remarkable background of leadership in the hospitality industry, including most recently as the CEO of Tastes on the Fly, where she led its successful sale to Paradies Lagardère in July 2024, and President & COO of The Counter, which she oversaw the successful exit to MTY Food Group. Her distinguished leadership and operational expertise also spans executive leadership roles with top-tier brands such as Wolfgang Puck Catering, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, and Morton’s Steakhouse, along with an 11-year tenure at California Pizza Kitchen.

“I am incredibly honored to join Bluestone Lane, a brand that has not only pioneered a new standard in café culture but has also built an enduring connection with its locals. I’m excited to work alongside the exceptional team to continue elevating the locals’ experience while driving the brand forward in this next chapter of growth,” said Edie Ames.

Edie will continue to serve as a Member of the Board of Directors of the publicly listed The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (Nasdaq:CAKE).

“Attracting someone of Edie’s caliber, expertise and success, is validation of what we have built and is a major milestone for Bluestone Lane,” said Stone. “She is a best-in-class leader and operator, and her skills will complement our existing strengths while building upon our exciting brand positioning and platform for future growth.”

Reflecting on his journey with Bluestone Lane, Nicholas shared, “It’s been a rewarding journey, founding and building an Australian lifestyle brand that is a force for good — it’s something I’m tremendously proud of. Starting as a tiny hole-in-the-wall coffee shop in a New York City midtown subterranean basement, before growing to 12 locations when I transitioned from my banking career in 2016, to expanding to the current 65 locations.

Building an authentic lifestyle brand focused on premium hospitality and human connection, being a pioneer in scaling Australian coffee & café culture in the USA, while navigating the company through the existential business threat of COVID-19 Pandemic and the follow-on challenges of the work-from-home thematic (given our legacy store footprint), have all been some of my proudest moments.

With Edie joining, we are putting in place a structure that will enable us to accelerate our business for many years to come. I’m excited to collaborate with Edie while continuing to lead many of our strategic growth initiatives including Partnerships and International, while also taking the opportunity to explore some of my other business interests. I greatly look forward to working with Edie and the team over the years to come.”

Nicholas also took the opportunity to thank his family, particularly his wife Alexandra and children, his brother Andrew, the executive team, current and past teammates, board of directors, shareholders, suppliers, and the entire Bluestone Lane community for their unwavering support throughout the company’s journey, especially during times of adversity.

“This transition sets the stage for a bright future,” Stone continued. “With Edie joining our team, we are positioned for accelerated growth and improvement.”