Bluestone Lane Names Lisa Mann to Board of Directors

Bluestone Lane, Australian-inspired specialty coffee roaster, café and lifestyle brand, announced today the appointment of Lisa Mann to its Board of Directors. Lisa brings 25 years of world-class marketing and executive experience in driving revenue growth and shareholder value for brands at all stages, from start-ups to multi-billion-dollar businesses. With a consumer-centric approach, Lisa has held executive leadership positions at Pepsico where she served as President of Global Nutrition Group (+$7bn business), EVP & Chief Marketing Officer at KIND working directly with the Founder that translated into becoming the the fastest growing US snack company, and more than 15 years at Kraft Foods/Mondelez International. She has been recognized by Advertising Age’s “Women to Watch” and AdWeek’s Brand Genius Award. Lisa is currently the Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer at Raines International and holds degrees from Harvard Business School and Tufts University.

Bluestone Lane aspires to be a national household name, with an omnichannel expansion strategy in place to reach our locals where they live, work and meet. Lisa will help advise Bluestone Lane in the areas of marketing, brand positioning, digital engagement and strong growth ambitions in packaged products across Grocery and Direct channels.

"Lisa brings invaluable insights and a proven track record of fostering customer loyalty to grow good-for-you brands into household names,” says Nicholas Stone, founder & Chief Executive Officer, Bluestone Lane. “As we continue to accelerate out of the pandemic, we are excited to tap into her knowledge and insights."

"I have been a longtime local of Bluestone Lane and have followed with amazement the innovation and rapid pace of their growth and resiliency. I’m excited to progress my relationship with the brand to joining the Board of Directors at a time when the business continues its acceleration post-Covid-19 across the country with its unique retail stores and also CPG offerings. Bluestone Lane is the next evolution of the coffee experience in the US, appealing to a younger consumer."

Leading with health and humanity, Bluestone Lane is on a mission to transform the coffee culture in the US into a ritual and away from the traditional transaction. The brand offers customers personal, hospitable service, as well as seamless app-based ordering and payment. Bluestone Lane is a pioneer in mobile ordering and app-based payment in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Today, app-based payment makes up 90% of its business.