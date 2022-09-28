Bluestone Lane Offering Free Coffee Starting September 29

Bluestone Lane, Australian-inspired specialty coffee roaster, and café lifestyle brand, is offering free coffee at all locations in recognition of National and International Coffee Days, beginning Thursday, September 29 through Saturday, October 1, 2022. The offer also celebrates Bluestone Lane’s recent achievement of winning 7 medals at the Gold Bean North America roasting competition, the largest in the world. The signature Maverick espresso blend – star of our original flat white – received a gold medal, while the new Riptide dark espresso blend also earned a silver medal. Bluestone Lane is now one of the most award winning coffee roasters in the U.S.

Bluestone Lane roasts all of its coffee in house at its New York City roastery to ensure control over the entire coffee supply chain. This process produces world class coffee experiences for all Bluestone Lane locals nationwide. It is the first Australian coffee brand to win gold at the US Golden Bean competition.

“We are very proud of the awards and recognition Bluestone Lane coffee received at the Gold Bean Awards because it is the most prestigious honor in the coffee world. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our farmers, roasters and entire coffee team to create the perfect cup of coffee,” says Nick Stone, Founder and CEO of Bluestone Lane. “We pride ourselves on the consistent, premium quality of Bluestone Lane coffee. These accolades validate our coffee program as one of the best in the U.S.”

To ensure fair, impartial judging, roasters submit coffee in unmarked bags to the Golden Bean. In addition to the gold and silver medals, Bluestone Lane’s Bayside, Maverick and Kenya roasts also scored bronze medals. In 2018, Bluestone Lane also received 3 awards for its Maverick espresso blend.