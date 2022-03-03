Bluestone Lane to Open in DC's National Children's Museum

Bluestone Lane, the Australian-inspired coffee, café & lifestyle brand, will open its newest downtown DC location on March 3 inside National Children’s Museum, the Congressionally-designated, interactive family experience at 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Bluestone Lane has curated a menu for their National Children’s Museum location that emphasizes healthy, fun, and delicious options for young eaters and adults.

Bluestone Lane will share a home with the Museum inside their Playzone, a light-filled, glass-enclosed space on the Museum’s entry level. The café is double-entry: Museum visitors will be able to grab a drink or bite by entering from within the Museum, while members of the public can enter through a separate entrance on Woodrow Wilson Plaza. At opening, Bluestone Lane will be operating during Museum visitor hours, currently Thursday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“National Children’s Museum envisioned a café partner that could provide a modern experience for the whole family: a beautiful and welcoming environment, with healthy, but fun offerings to meet the needs of children and caregivers alike,” says Crystal R. Bowyer, President and CEO of National Children’s Museum. “Bluestone Lane is clearly that partner, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Museum.”

Starting Thursday, families will have their pick of popular plates, including Bluestone Lane’s famous Avocado Toast and signature Flat-White, as well as a range of grab-and-go delights exclusively curated for kids. In addition to the premium coffee, wellness drinks, and signature cold-pressed juices, adults 21+ will also be able to purchase beer & wine. Bluestone Lane owns and operates more than 55 coffee shops and cafés in the U.S. all of which are inspired by Australian independent food and beverage culture which places a strong emphasis on smooth, well-balanced premium coffee, nutritious and fresh food offerings and the power of a welcoming, family-friendly café environment.

“Bluestone Lane is honored to partner with the acclaimed National Children's Museum, located in the heart of DC, and to serve people enjoying this state of the art facility, as well as those sightseeing on the National Mall,” says Nick Stone, Bluestone Lane’s Founder and CEO. “Our concept is focused on helping people optimize nutrition while enjoying food that is also delicious and convenient. We proudly offer healthy, premium, and primarily plant-based menu items. For this reason and more, Bluestone Lane is beloved by young families and locals who love to travel, so we look forward to welcoming them at our newest café.”

Situated just steps from the National Mall and the Federal Triangle Metro Station at the intersection of 13th and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Bluestone Lane at National Children’s Museum is ideally located for locals and tourists. The opening comes as employees return to in-person work and spring travel picks up for the District, contributing a healthy and convenient option to the downtown restaurant landscape.