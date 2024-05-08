Boba Guys and Local Kitchens teamed up to develop a new drink available exclusively at their Local Kitchens locations. Getting inspiration from the incoming summer weather and popular Dole Whip dessert, Boba Guys developed the Pineapple Cloud, a whipped salted vanilla sweet cream topping a tangy and refreshing blend of pineapple and Jasmine Tea Fresca.

During the creation of this drink, the culinary team at Local Kitchens and Boba Guys decided to expand the exclusive summer menu to include Pineapple Jasmine Fresca, Pineapple Matcha Latte, and Pineapple Fields (a caffeine-free treat). This exclusive Pineapple menu is only available at Boba Guys locations at Local Kitchens, for a limited time.

Locations:

All menu items are exclusively available at Boba Guys Local Kitchens locations.

○ Greater Sacramento: Roseville, Davis, Natomas

○ North Bay: Mill Valley, Novato

○ South Bay: Cupertino, San Bruno, Mountain View, Campbell

Featured Drinks:

● Pineapple Cloud

○ Inspired by Dole Whip, this refreshing blend of real pineapple mixed with Jasmine Green Tea is topped with a whipped cloud foam

● Pineapple Jasmine Fresca

○ A tropical drink combining the sweet and tangy flavors of pineapple with Jasmine Green Tea from Tea People

● Pineapple Matcha Latte

○ A twist on our signature, our house made pineapple puree is layered with your choice of milk and topped with organic premium-grade matcha

● Pineapple Fields

○ This caffeine-free delight features a sweet and tangy blend of real pineapple mixed with your choice of milk