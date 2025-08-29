Boba Nation, the quickly growing fast-casual sensation charming the masses with its menu of over 250 beverages and delicious desserts, has just announced its newest location coming soon to Modesto. The new store will be owned and operated by RS Foods Corporation, led by entrepreneur Sukhwinder Kaler.

The new Modesto unit joins a growing network of Boba Nation locations, which currently includes four operating stores in Hayward, Newark, Pleasanton, and San Jose. As the new Modesto store begins development, it joins another Boba Nation location with development already underway in San Jose.

“We are thrilled to welcome RS Foods Corporation into the Boba Nation family,” said Baltej Sra, CEO of Boba Nation. “Sukhwinder’s passion for entrepreneurship and belief in our brand make this partnership especially meaningful. Every new franchise is a step forward in our mission to bring innovative Asian-American flavors to communities nationwide.”

Looking ahead, Boba Nation is eyeing further growth in new markets including Arizona, Las Vegas, and select international regions in India and Thailand.

In addition to its franchise expansion, the company recently introduced a veterans program, offering a 20% discount on franchise fees to U.S. military veterans.

“We are proud to honor their service and support their transition into business ownership,” added Sra.

Boba Nation has become known for its customizable menu of boba tea, smoothies, shakes, coffees, fruit tea, and more. Select locations also offer specialty items, with a line up that includes things like wine slush, bingsu, and an assortment of snacks.

As Boba Nation continues its expansion, it is calling potential franchisees to explore its in-depth support program. From construction and real estate guidance to training programs and marketing assistance, Boba Nation works to ensure its franchisees have everything they need to launch their business with confidence, says Sra.

“At Boba Nation, we are committed to building a brand that represents cultural fusion, community, and opportunity,” Sra said. “With over 250 beverages on our dynamic menu and a focus on innovation, we are excited about the future of our franchise network.”