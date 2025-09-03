Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay is celebrating fall with two new additions to the menu that capture the spirit of the season: the Wild Mushroom Bacon Burger and the Pumpkin Spice Milkshake. Both available at all Bobby’s Burgers locations until Nov. 30.

The Wild Mushroom Bacon Burger features Certified Angus Beef grilled to guests’ choice of medium or well-done, layered with crispy bacon, melted White American cheese, sautéed cremini mushrooms and a drizzle of red wine BBQ sauce. Staying true to Bobby’s Burgers’ focus on customization, guests can also swap the beef patty for a grilled chicken breast. Debuting ahead of National Cheeseburger Day on September 19 and the return of crisp fall days, Bobby Flay’s latest culinary creation delivers the perfect tribute to one of America’s favorite dishes.

For the ultimate fall indulgence, the Pumpkin Spice Milkshake blends rich, velvety custard with warm pumpkin spice. It’s topped with housemade whipped cream and a dusting of seasonal spice for a cozy, crave-worthy finish.

“As a chef, I’ve always drawn inspiration from my travels,” said Bobby Flay. “This menu takes a cue from the ingredients of the Pacific Northwest and the inviting flavors of fall.”

Bobby’s Burgers has become known for pushing the culinary boundaries of fast casual dining. Each new launch reflects Flay’s drive to elevate expectations — showing that innovation, creativity and chef-level techniques can thrive outside of fine dining. With every menu addition, the brand continues to redefine what it means to enjoy quick service without compromising on flavor or quality. These seasonal offerings invite fans to come in, enjoy the moment and make Bobby’s Burgers part of their fall traditions.