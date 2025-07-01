Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Queen City restaurant — the brand’s first neighborhood location and home to its training and innovation center — with a mouthwatering deal to thank the community for a year of support.

WHAT:

$10 Meal Deal that includes The Palace Classic Burger, choice of french fries or sweet potato fries and a small soda. The Palace Classic is a top-selling “Flay-vorite” made with Certified Angus Beef, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and housemade Bobby’s Sauce on a brioche bun.

*The offer is only valid with in-restaurant purchases at our SouthPark location in Charlotte, NC. It is not valid with any other offer, limit one discount per transaction, per person. No substitutions.

WHEN:

July 6-31, 2025

In-store only—guests must say “happy anniversary” to receive the deal when ordering

WHERE:

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay in Charlotte

6100 Fairview Road, first floor of The Towers at SouthPark

WHY:

To recognize the Charlotte community’s vital role in making the first year a success and to show appreciation for the ongoing connection that has helped the brand thrive.