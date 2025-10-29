Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay, the premium handcrafted burger concept co-founded by world-renowned chef Bobby Flay, is expanding into select Canadian markets. Falcon Capital Group, which holds the exclusive master development rights for Bobby’s Burgers in Canada, appointed The Behar Group as its exclusive real estate partner to lead site identification and lease negotiations.

The strategic partnership positions Bobby’s Burgers to secure premium locations in high-traffic retail centers and urban destinations across Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary — with additional markets to follow.

“At Falcon Capital Group, we believe the right partnerships are the foundation of successful market entry and sustainable growth,” said Jim Gormley, Principal Consultant for Bobby’s Burgers Canada. “The Behar Group brings unmatched real estate insight, deep landlord relationships and a proven track record across Canada’s most competitive retail markets. Avi Behar and the team understand how to pair high-performance brands with high-impact locations — that alignment is exactly what Bobby’s Burgers needs as we launch and scale across Canada. For our franchisees, this partnership means access to prime sites, strong landlord relationships and expert guidance that accelerates their path to opening and long-term success.”

The Behar Group, established in 1992, is one of Canada’s premier boutique commercial real estate brokerages with offices strategically positioned in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary. The firm brings more than 30 years of market expertise and an extensive network of landlord relationships across Canada’s most competitive retail markets.

“We’re incredibly proud to serve as brand ambassadors for Bobby’s Burgers’ Canadian expansion,” said Barbara Kless, Senior Vice President at The Behar Group. “Bobby’s Burgers embodies the excellence in product and service that today’s consumers demand. We’re enthusiastic about leveraging our market expertise and landlord relationships to secure the premium locations that will make this expansion successful for franchisees, landlords and the entire industry.”

Strategic Value for Stakeholders

– The Behar Group is actively seeking partners with available spaces ranging from 2,000-3,000 square feet in high-visibility locations with strong demographics. Franchisee Investors – The Behar Group’s involvement provides franchisees with institutional-level real estate expertise, including access to premier locations through established landlord relationships, professional lease negotiation, accelerated time-to-market and data-driven strategic positioning for long-term success.

For more information about Bobby’s Burgers, visit bobbysburgers.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit bobbysburgers.com/franchising. For more information about The Behar Group, visit thebehargroup.com.