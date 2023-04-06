Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Headed to Chicago

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is coming to the Windy City, serving up its fresh burgers and chef-driven dining experience.

Intelligration Capital BB, LLC (ICBB), the licensor and franchisor company for Bobby’s Burgers, has finalized the brand’s first franchise deal to propel the brand’s footprint across the neighborhoods of Chicagoland. Notably, the multi-unit agreement is introducing the ultimate burger experience to a new market while debuting Bobby’s Burgers’ first traditional, streetside restaurant model. The openings will bring an approachable Bobby Flay dining experience to all while maintaining a menu curated using only the highest quality ingredients. Well Done Hospitality Group, from industry-leading entrepreneurs, Jonas Falk and Justin Rolls, will own and operate the new Bobby’s Burgers restaurants, and is currently exploring the Chicagoland market for its first location.

“I'm thrilled to announce that Bobby's Burgers is expanding to the Chicago area. I've been a fan of the Chicago food scene for decades and I've watched it grow into one of the most influential cities in the world when it comes to its culinary offerings,” says Chef Bobby Flay. “I'm looking forward to bringing my fast casual concept to different Chicago neighborhoods and becoming part of such an impactful community. I'm committed to delivering burger lovers our unique hand-crafted menu that we consider the best in its category and can't wait for the restaurants to open and serve those in Chicago for many years to come.”

Well Done Hospitality Group is the home office in which Falk and Rolls operate, and they will manage their Bobby’s Burgers venture alongside an experienced team of professionals, with oversight from a distinguished Board of Directors. Falk is currently the CEO and Chairman for of OrganicLife, LLC, which is one of the largest food management companies in the world, serving millions of guests each year. Decorated in several accolades such as the prestigious Crain’s 40 Under 40 and the Forbes 30 Under 30, Falk is recognized as a top entrepreneur in the country with decades of experience in past business ownership.

“Bobby Flay has always been a hero of mine, so it’s such a unique opportunity to be able to serve menu items that he has conceptualized and created in an approachable platform for our guest,” says Falk. “First and foremost, the food is simply amazing— from the savory burgers and sides, to the spoon-bending milkshakes, there are a variety of unique flavors infused in every bite. In addition to this, we knew that the QSR and fast casual restaurant format would be a home run in the Chicago market. The convenience and approachability that the model encapsulates ensures that guests will have an exceptional experience with each visit. From an operational standpoint, the streamlined operations and flexible footprint allows for efficiency in both the front and back of house, giving us the ability to serve guests their food made-to-order in minutes. As we continue seeking a neighborhood to launch our first location, we are dialed in and looking forward to being the first group to bring Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay to Chicago.”

For the foodies of Chicago, Bobby’s Burgers will bring strong culinary appeal. The concept’s full complement of renowned hand-crafted, chef-driven menu items include seven mouthwatering burgers such as the signature Crunchburger, as well as additional sandwich options including the Veggie Burger and a Fried Chicken Sandwich. Tasty sides include fries and hand-battered onion rings, and there is also an array of spoon-bending shakes. For early risers, there will be a breakfast daypart offering guests six options of both savory and sweet meals to start their day.

With its first storefront in Chicago, the brand is developing traditional restaurant settings in urban and suburban neighborhoods, as well as plans for growing into non-traditional venues such as airports, military bases and casinos. In February, the brand opened its latest restaurant at Harrah’s New Orleans, marking the sixth location for the brand. Prior to this, the brand announced its license deal to open a location at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Terminal Four, the Eighth Concourse, which is occupied by Southwest Airlines. This location is expected to open in mid-2023 serving travelers to and from Phoenix, getting in line for a highly anticipated Chicago debut.

“At the end of the day, what makes our concept the most unique is the hand-crafted menu that was conceptualized and executed by the world-class chef, Bobby Flay, himself. Guests will have the chance to enjoy exceptional, high-quality dining, but in fast casual format,” says Michael McGill, president of ICBB. “Chicago has been a key target for us since launching our franchise initiative, and we are thrilled that it has come to fruition. Jonas and his team are the exact type of franchisee that we are seeking to join our brand, and we are looking forward to him spearheading Bobby’s Burgers development in Chicago. And of course, we can’t wait to treat guests in Chicago with our craveable menu and delicious burgers.”

Bobby’s Burgers is inspired by Flay’s love of grilling and his travels throughout the United States, infusing a flavor profile reflective of his two personal passions into every bite. Each item on the menu is handcrafted by Flay himself, offered in a quick and convenient format at a reasonable price point, allowing everyone to enjoy dining by Bobby Flay. Bobby’s Burgers differentiates itself in the competitive burger, QSR and fast casual categories with a proof of concept that leans toward offering guests, whether in-person, delivery or pick-up, an elevated burger quality and restaurant experience.

Current franchise growth is being targeted in key markets like Charlotte, Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City and Atlanta. Bobby’s Burgers offers non-traditional, inline, endcap and freestanding buildout options.

The brand is seeking seasoned multi-unit operators who have a strong understanding of the restaurant industry and possess the entrepreneurial spirit to help grow the brand to its fullest potential and “Franchise With Flay”. Prospective franchisees must have a proven infrastructure in place, the ability to build connections and have a sense of culture and family. Bobby’s Burgers offers franchisee support through tailormade, comprehensive marketing plans, ongoing operational support, training programs, real estate and construction assistance as well as purchasing power.