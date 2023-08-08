Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay to Make Denver Debut

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is making its debut in the Denver metro through a multi-unit deal with local operators.

Intelligration Capital BB, LLC (ICBB), the licensing and franchising entity for Bobby's Burgers, inked a statewide exclusive franchise deal for an initial 10-units in Colorado, which will catapult the brand’s presence into Denver's vibrant neighborhoods. This multi-unit agreement marks a pivotal milestone, introducing the streetside formats into a new region of the country. The restaurants will offer guests an approachable Bobby Flay dining experience, serving a craveable menu that is hand-crafted using only top-tier ingredients. Rogers Restaurant Group, a local group led by experienced father and son duo Marc and Zach Rogers, are the proud owners and operators of the upcoming Bobby's Burgers restaurants and are diligently scouting the Denver area to launch the first location.

“Bobby’s Burgers is officially coming to Colorado — This marks an exciting milestone for our brand as we venture into new areas like the city of Denver, known for its culinary vibrancy and food enthusiasts,” says Chef Bobby Flay. "We are confident that our diverse, hand-crafted menu made with only the highest quality ingredients will resonate with the tastes of Colorado's food-loving communities. We can't wait to welcome guests to our new locations.”

With strong local ties to the community, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Marc, has over 35 years of experience in the restaurant industry including ownership of Fuzzy's Tacos and Newks Eatery in the Denver area, bringing a wealth of expertise and experience to the endeavor. Born into the industry, Zach holds the position of Chief Development Officer (CDO) at Rogers Restaurant Group. With several years of franchise ownership under his belt, Zach will lead the operational aspects for the Bobby's Burgers locations, and assist with the CDO responsibilities, which includes overseeing training operations and future development for the venture. Together, Marc, Zach and their team of passionate, experienced restaurant professionals are preparing to launch the brand in their home market.

"We were looking for the best burger concept to add to our growing portfolio as well as be a fit for our market, and after learning more about the brand, Bobby’s Burgers made perfect sense. I've always been inspired by Bobby Flay, so having the chance to offer our guests menu items he personally conceptualized and created is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity," adds Marc.

"The food itself is simply extraordinary - from the Crunchified® burgers and tasty sides to crave-worthy milkshakes, every bite is infused with unique flavors. Bringing the brand to Denver was a no-brainer. Its convenience and approachability guarantee an exceptional experience for our guests,” says Zach. “From an operational perspective, the streamlined processes and flexible setup ensure efficiency in both front and back of house, allowing us to serve made-to-order food in mere minutes. As we identify the perfect first location, we're thrilled to be the first to introduce Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay to Denver."

The concept’s full complement of renowned hand-crafted, chef-driven menu items include seven mouthwatering burgers such as the signature Crunchburger, as well as additional sandwich options including the Bobby’s Veggie Burger and a Fried Chicken Sandwich. Made-to-order sides include fries, sweet potato fries and hand-battered onion rings, and there is also an array of premium spoon-bending shakes. For early risers, there will be a breakfast menu developed by Flay which offers guests six options of both savory and sweet meals to start their day.

"Bobby’s Burgers stands out in the competitive burger segment through the unparalleled hand-crafted menu, conceived and executed by chef, Bobby Flay," says Michael McGill, president of ICBB. "In a fast casual format, guests will savor an exceptional, top-tier dining experience with unmatched quality. Colorado has been a prime target for us since launching our franchise initiative, and we are delighted to see it materialize. Marc, Zach and their team perfectly embody the type of franchisee we seek to join our brand, and we eagerly anticipate their contribution in Bobby's Burgers expansion throughout Denver. Most importantly, we can't wait for them to indulge Colorado's guests with our delectable, crave-worthy menu and mouthwatering burgers."

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is developing traditional restaurant settings in urban and suburban neighborhoods, as well as plans for growing into non-traditional venues such as airports, military bases and casinos. Later this month, Bobby’s Burgers will open its latest restaurant in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Terminal Four, the Eighth Concourse, which is occupied by Southwest Airlines, marking the seventh location for the brand. Additionally in April of 2023, the first franchise agreement was announced in Chicago, which will be another new market debut that showcases the streetside locations.

Bobby’s Burgers is inspired by Flay’s love of grilling and his travels throughout the United States, infusing a flavor profile reflective of his two personal passions into every bite. The chef-driven menu was exclusively developed by Flay and is offered in a convenient format at a reasonable price point, allowing everyone to enjoy dining by Bobby Flay. Bobby’s Burgers differentiates itself in the competitive burger, quick service and fast casual categories with a proof of concept that leans toward offering guests, whether in-person, delivery or pick-up, an elevated burger quality and restaurant experience.

Current franchise growth is being targeted in key markets like Salt Lake City, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Tampa, Orlando and South Florida. Bobby’s Burgers offers non-traditional, inline, endcap and freestanding buildout options.

The brand is seeking seasoned multi-unit operators who have a strong understanding of the restaurant industry and possess the entrepreneurial spirit to help grow the brand to its fullest potential and “Franchise With Flay”. Prospective franchisees must have the ability to build connections and have a sense of culture and family. Bobby’s Burgers offers franchisee support through tailormade, comprehensive marketing plans, ongoing operational support, training programs, real estate and construction assistance as well as purchasing power.