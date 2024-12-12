Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay has welcomed its ninth national and first Utah restaurant ahead of the holiday season, ready to serve up its unbeatable burger experience to the Orem community. Located at 575 E University Pkwy. and serving as the premier restaurant destination at the main entrance to University Place Mall in Orem, this location is the first restaurant in a multi-unit, statewide franchise agreement with industry veteran Joe Sample announced in August. Situated between Utah Valley and Brigham Young University, this new Bobby’s Burgers will bring chef Bobby Flay’s fast-casual restaurant and chef-driven menu to the state.

“With our new Orem restaurant opening just in time for the holidays, we’re eager to bring our unbeatable burger experience to the community,” said Bobby Flay. “I’ve been a burger guy my whole life and crafting this menu has been very special to me. It’s wonderful to see our brand grow and watch as more and more people have the chance to enjoy our burgers, fries and shakes.”

Ahead of the opening, Sample completed training at Bobby’s Burgers’ flagship location in Charlotte, North Carolina which serves as the brand’s training center and test kitchen. While in Charlotte, Sample trained on recipes developed by Flay featuring made-to-order burgers with certified Angus Beef™ and sandwiches like the Fried Chicken and The Beat Bobby Flay™ winning Veggie Burger. Not only are the burgers and sandwiches perfected in Charlotte, but so are the premium spoon-bending milkshakes, of which Pistachio is Flay’s favorite. You’ll also find irresistible sides like the buttermilk onion rings, sweet potato fries and bacon + cheese fries on the menu. Lastly, one can’t forget the breakfast menu featuring freshly made Bobby’s Breakfast Burritos, Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwiches, Steel-cut Oatmeal and the espresso-based coffee menu.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open at University Place just ahead of the busy holiday season,” said Sample. “The buzz surrounding our launch has been palpable and the early response from guests has been fantastic. It’s been a pleasure working alongside the team at Bobby’s Burgers—they’ve truly welcomed me like family and it’s been nothing short of amazing. I highly recommend trying my favorite menu item: the Bobby Blue + Bacon Burger, cooked medium-well and Crunchified® – with a thin layer of potato chips. It’s a must-have!”

The Orem location is the latest to extend Bobby’s Burgers’ mission of creating accessible fast-casual dining experiences that are memorable and meaningful to all, both inside the restaurant and within the community. All burgers are cooked to the guest’s choice of medium or well-done temperatures using Bobby Flay’s proprietary cooking technique, while sauces are made fresh, in-house and spoon-bending milkshakes are topped with housemade whipped cream.