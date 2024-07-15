Charlotte is one step closer to the perfect burger as Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay announces its highly-anticipated grand opening event will take place Wednesday, July 17.

The SouthPark restaurant is Bobby’s Burgers’ flagship location and first neighborhood restaurant. It will also serve as the brand’s Training Center and Test Kitchen. Foremost, the restaurant will bring chef Bobby Flay’s unbeatable burger experience to the Charlotte community. Guests will enjoy a menu designed entirely by Flay, who creates and develops all menu items and recipes. Bobby’s Burgers currently features seven, cooked-to-order burgers and savory sides like housemade buttermilk onion rings, spoon-bending milkshakes, and a complete breakfast menu that includes Bobby’s breakfast burrito and espresso-based coffees.

“This is a very special location – for both our fans and our team,” said Flay. “Not only will we be serving up some seriously good burgers, but our executive team will be running the restaurant, training our new franchisees and developing new menu items. I couldn’t have asked for a better team to handle what I know is just the beginning of our growth here in Charlotte.”

Bobby’s Charlotte-based team consists of its corporate office executives, as well as strategic community partners like restaurateur and investor Frank Scibelli, who brings invaluable resources and knowledge of the Charlotte food scene.

“We are excited to introduce the brand to our Charlotte community and have received an incredibly warm welcome so far. With the concept and menu fully crafted by Bobby, coupled with the support from Frank, our investors, and our leadership team of restaurant industry veterans, we have been able to debut with the best of the best,” said Bobby’s Burgers President Michael McGill. “Frank Scibelli is well respected in our industry and here in Charlotte, and we know he will play a major role in setting us up for continued success.”

Chef Bobby Flay will be in SouthPark to take part in the official ribbon cutting at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Flay will share remarks with those joining in on the fun, alongside Michael Orzech, The Co-Founder and COO of The Charlotte Area Chamber of Commerce. Additional members from the chamber of commerce, community leaders, KISS 95.1 FM’s Maney & LauRen Morning Show, restaurant team members and Chef Ron Ahlert of the Community Culinary School of Charlotte will also be in attendance.

Flay will not be the only national celebrity showing up for the grand opening. Sir Purr from the Panthers and Sir Minty from the Charlotte FC will be there to take photos and provide entertainment from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. as well.

After the ribbon cutting, the restaurant will once again open its doors, so the crowd can enjoy Bobby Flay’s unbeatable burger experience.

The Community Culinary School of Charlotte was chosen by the Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay team as the charitable partner for the opening. The culinary school is focused on providing development training and culinary job placement assistance for adults who face barriers to long-term successful employment. Their vision is to transform the lives of their students and their families while positively impacting our community.

The brand-new restaurant, Bobby’s Burgers’ eighth location, is at 6100 Fairview Road, Suite 100, at The Towers at SouthPark, a two-building office complex owned by Crestlight Capital. Crestlight is in the midst of a $20 million modernization project on the property, with upgrades that will position the Towers at SouthPark as the premier mixed-use project in SouthPark.