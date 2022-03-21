Bobby's Burgers from Chef Bobby Flay Launches Franchise Plan

Get hungry, because the world is about to meet a new, uniquely-crafted Bobby Flay dining experience like no other.



The world-renowned chef announced today that Bobby’s Burgers is launching a strategic franchise growth plan. The burger concept leans into Flay’s love of Americana and represents the many places and cultures throughout the United States where he has enjoyed living and traveling. The brand’s franchise expansion is initially targeting select U.S. and international markets, creating even more opportunities for all of America to enjoy the culinary mastery of Flay’s carefully curated flavors.

“Believe it or not, what I most often crave at the end of the day is a great-tasting burger—so it’s been a joy to design a burger menu that represents my favorite tastes as well as the American people and places I am fortunate to meet as I live and travel throughout the country. Bobby’s Burgers is where craveability and approachability meet,” says Flay, co-founder of Bobby’s Burgers and one of the world’s most iconic restaurateurs, authors and media personalities. “I am proud of what we have built with Bobby’s Burgers. It’s now time to grow the brand, so I am beyond ready to launch our franchise initiative.”



Flay’s combined passions for grilling and traveling inspired Bobby’s Burgers, thus bringing a new American burger concept to life with a menu that captures an array of bold flavors. The concept is a quick and convenient restaurant format with accessible price points that do not sacrifice quality. The menu has seven mouthwatering burgers, including the signature Crunchburger (American cheese, a thin layer of potato chips and Bobby’s Sauce), Brunch Burger (egg, bacon and American cheese), BBQ Smokehouse Burger (bacon, crispy onion, chipotle barbecue sauce and American cheese) and Nacho Burger (queso, tomato salsa and pickled jalapeños). A fried chicken sandwich with aji amarillo mayo, slaw and pickles, and Bobby’s Veggie Burger (American cheese, BBQ mushrooms, chickpeas and quinoa) complement the menu with additional savory flair. Tasty sides include fries (cheese- and bacon-topped options) and hand-battered onion rings. Plus, an array of spoon-bending milkshakes round out the dining options (vanilla, dark chocolate, cookies and cream, strawberry and pistachio).



“Working with Bobby Flay to bring his iconic flavors nationwide and beyond has been a thrill,” says Laurence Kretchmer, co-founder and managing partner of Bobby’s Burgers, as well as an accomplished restaurant owner and operator. “What makes Bobby’s Burgers so special is Bobby has handcrafted the entire menu and people are really able to taste the flavors he has infused in every bite they take. We have some big things in the pipeline, and we are continuing to look for the best and brightest franchisees to help us cultivate this brand across key markets so that it truly is Flay For All.”



Bobby’s Burgers currently has four locations. Three of them are in Las Vegas on the Strip, one at Harrah’s, another at Caesars Palace and the newest at the Paris hotel. The fourth location also sits in a high-profile venue, Yankee Stadium. All four have shown strong sales performance and serve as model locations for future openings. The aforementioned Paris location opened on March 4, debuting a new six-item breakfast menu and an updated restaurant design.



Current franchise growth is being targeted in key markets like Charlotte, Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, Philadelphia and Toronto. Bobby’s Burgers can be both a quick serve (QSR) or fast casual concept — offering non-traditional, inline, endcap and freestanding buildout options.



The brand is seeking seasoned multi-unit operators with a strong understanding of the restaurant industry, yet still have the entrepreneurial spirit to help grow the brand to its fullest potential. Prospective franchisees must be creative problem solvers, are able to build connections and have a sense of culture and family. Bobby’s Burgers offers franchisee support through tailormade, comprehensive marketing plans, ongoing operational support, training programs, real estate and construction assistance as well as purchasing power.