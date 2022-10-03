Bobby's Burgers Inks Licensing Deal in Phoenix

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is making a historic landing in Phoenix.



Intelligration Capital BB, LLC (ICBB), the licensor and franchisor company for Bobby’s Burgers, announced today that it has inked its first deal for new unit growth since acquiring the exclusive rights to expand the brand worldwide. Underscoring the announcement is the magnitude of this milestone moment for the brand…with the agreement setting the stage to open in the widely publicized and newest addition to Terminal Four, the Eighth Concourse, which is occupied by Southwest Airlines, at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.



Seasoned airport operating group The Grove, Inc. (TGI) has completed the deal with ICBB. Already running a collection of 20-plus leading restaurant brands throughout 50 locations at several airport locations, TGI is adding the ultimate burger experience to an impressive portfolio.



Bobby’s Burgers is slated to open in Q1 of 2023 as part of a state-of-the-art food hall, The Crystals, which TGI will run. For thousands of travelers departing from and arriving to the new Southwest Airlines concourse daily, Bobby’s Burgers will bring strong culinary appeal. The concept’s full complement of renowned hand-crafted, chef-driven menu items include mouthwatering burgers such as the signature Crunchburger, tasty sides, spoon-bending shakes and more that will be available, along with exclusive breakfast menu items.



“The Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport agreement reflects a significant achievement, coming as our first license agreement, and with an incredibly talented operator group. We seek franchise and license partnerships with experienced and entrepreneurially-driven operators, and The Grove, Inc. is a perfect match,” says Laurence Kretchmer, co-founder and managing partner of Bobby’s Burgers. “Bobby’s Burgers at The Crystals will have our full menu of offerings, including breakfast, so that more customers are able to enjoy the Bobby Flay experience. We look forward to our future at Phoenix Sky Harbor and are certain of the bright days ahead there.”



Finalizing the agreement with TGI reflects the Bobby’s Burgers growth initiative that includes both license and franchise agreements. Announced in mid-March, the Intelligration Capital team is guiding and supporting the expansion of Bobby’s Burgers, bringing the ultimate “Flay For All” burger experience to key markets across the United States. In addition to traditional restaurant settings in urban and suburban neighborhoods, as well as airports, expansion plans include developing in non-traditional venues such as military bases and casinos. In August, the brand opened its latest restaurant at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, marking the fourth casino location.

“As a true chef-driven, handcrafted burger concept, it’s a perfect fit for our elevated food hall,” says Nina Madonia, CEO of The Grove, Inc., which has earned several accolades for its successful operations in airports and beyond. “We’re not only honored to transform the way travelers dine at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, but it also takes on strong meaning to be part of a such a memorable moment for the Bobby’s Burgers brand as its first licensing deal.”



Bobby’s Burgers is inspired by Flay’s love of grilling and his travels throughout the United States, infusing a flavor profile reflective of these two personal passions into every bite. Each item on the menu is handcrafted by Flay himself, offered in a quick and convenient format at a fair price point, allowing everyone to enjoy dining by Bobby Flay. Bobby’s Burgers differentiates itself in the competitive burger, QSR and fast casual categories with a proof of concept that leans toward offering guests, whether in-person, delivery or pick-up, an elevated burger quality and restaurant experience.



“At Bobby’s Burgers we strive to quench the appetite of everyone. Burgers, fries and shakes are my thing, and I truly believe we deliver the best in the business,” says Bobby Flay, co-founder of Bobby’s Burgers. “This is the first airport location of our new and shiny approach, and I’m thrilled to launch in the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. We have our concept focused and dialed-in to satisfy lots of hungry travelers. We’re so excited and we’re just getting started.”



Current franchise growth is being targeted in key markets like Charlotte, Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City and Toronto. Bobby’s Burgers offers non-traditional, inline, endcap and freestanding buildout options.



The brand is seeking seasoned multi-unit operators who have a strong understanding of the restaurant industry, yet still have the entrepreneurial spirit to help grow the brand to its fullest potential and “Franchise With Flay”. Prospective franchisees must be creative problem solvers, have the ability to build connections and have a sense of culture and family. Bobby’s Burgers offers franchisee support through tailormade, comprehensive marketing plans, ongoing operational support, training programs, real estate and construction assistance as well as purchasing power.