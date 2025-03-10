Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay, known for delivering the Unbeatable Burger Experience, is taking its menu to the next level with the brand’s first-ever limited-time menu offerings. Chef Bobby Flay, the culinary expert behind the brand’s signature flavors, has personally crafted two new additions that showcase his passion for bold ingredients and culinary innovation.

As a grill master and burger aficionado, Bobby Flay has always drawn inspiration from his travels, seeking out bold new flavors and innovative techniques. The Buffalo Burger was born from his love of classic buffalo wing flavors and a desire to bring that experience to the burger world. With carefully selected ingredients like Certified Angus Beef, blue cheese, hot sauce, ranch and fresh watercress, this burger delivers a fresh take on a fan-favorite flavor profile. Guests also have the option to substitute a grilled chicken breast to experience the classic take on buffalo flavors.

Complementing the Buffalo Burger, Bobby’s Burgers is introducing a Dulce de Leche Milkshake. This addition to the Spoon-bending Premium Milkshake lineup is made with a custard base mixed with dulce de leche, topped with house-made whipped cream and a drizzle of sweet dulce de leche syrup, offering guests a new way to round out their meal with a handcrafted treat. This sweet and creamy milkshake provides a cool contrast to the heat of the buffalo sauce.

“At Bobby’s Burgers, we are always exploring new ways to elevate the burger experience and create something truly crave-worthy,” said Chef Bobby Flay. “Introducing our first-ever limited-time offerings is a huge moment for us, but it’s just the beginning. Our guests can look forward to even more exciting and unexpected flavors as we continue to innovate and bring fresh new ideas to the menu throughout the year.”

Menu innovation is at the core of the brand’s identity with every item developed with the same dedication to quality and flavor that has defined Bobby Flay’s career. As the driving force behind the brand’s culinary R&D, Flay personally crafted these recipes, ensuring each new item is perfected before it reaches guests.