Bobby's Burgers Lands in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay has officially landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) inside the new Eighth Concourse (Gates D11-18) occupied by Southwest Airlines in Terminal 4.

The fast casual burger brand by renowned chef Bobby Flay has announced the opening of its debut restaurant in Phoenix. The state-of-the-art food hall, The Crystals, is brought to you by the experienced airport group The Grove, Inc. (TGI). The PHX Bobby’s Burgers location opened on August 31, allowing guests to take flight into an entirely unique dining experience. Travelers will pilot their tastebuds with hand-crafted, chef-driven menu items including mouthwatering burgers such as the signature Crunchburger, made to order sides, spoon-bending shakes and more, along with exclusive breakfast menu items to fuel your day when taking those early morning flights.

“We are thrilled about the opening of the newest Bobby’s Burgers location at PHX with The Grove Inc.,” says Bobby Flay, co-founder of Bobby’s Burgers. “Now, guests coming through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will enjoy our craveable menu that features my favorite burger recipes, made-to-order sides and spoon-bending shakes. Myself, The Grove Inc. and the entire Bobby’s Burgers team look forward to serving guests in Phoenix for years to come.”

Led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nina Madonia, TGI is an established operating group with a portfolio that includes 20-plus leading restaurant brands, such as Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’ and Jersey Mikes, with more than 40 non-traditional locations including airport and transportation venues. Bobby’s Burgers is one of the newest brands to join the TGI portfolio.

“We are thrilled about opening the first airport location with Bobby Flay and his team at Bobby’s Burgers,” says Madonia. “The new concourse at PHX is state-of-the-art, and we are very proud of our sleek design and dynamic brand line-up. We are confident that Bobby’s Burgers provides an elevated experience and will be well-received by the airport community and travelers.”

Intelligration Capital, LLC, the licensor and franchisor company for Bobby’s Burgers, executed the agreement with TGI in the fall of 2022, which was the first license deal since owning the exclusive worldwide franchising rights for the brand. Michael McGill, President of Intelligration Capital, LLC, is guiding and supporting the expansion of Bobby’s Burgers, bringing the concept to both urban and suburban neighborhoods in key markets nationwide. In addition to the non-traditional locations, the team finalized a Chicago franchise agreement in April of 2023, which will introduce guests to the brand’s first streetside locations. Also announced in August, the brand executed its latest multi-unit deal in Colorado, introducing Bobby’s Burgers to the Rocky Mountain region.

“Nina and the team with TGI are exactly the type of operators we are seeking, and we are confident in them leading our entry into the Phoenix market,” says McGill. “Our nationwide growth plans include more non-traditional locations in airports, casinos, military bases and more, plus the addition of streetside neighborhood restaurants so guests seeking craveable, All-American cuisine will always have a Bobby’s Burgers near them. Travelers at PHX now have the opportunity to dine by Chef Bobby Flay.”

Bobby’s Burgers is inspired by Flay’s love of grilling and his travels throughout the United States, infusing a flavor profile reflective of his two personal passions into every bite. Each recipe on the menu is handcrafted by Flay, offered in a quick and convenient format at a reasonable price point, allowing everyone to enjoy dining by Bobby Flay. Bobby’s Burgers differentiates itself in the competitive burger, quick-service and fast casual categories with a proof of concept that leans toward offering guests, whether in-person, delivery or pick-up, an elevated burger quality and restaurant experience.

Current franchise growth is being targeted in key markets like Salt Lake City, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Tampa, Orlando and South Florida. Bobby’s Burgers offers non-traditional, inline, endcap and freestanding buildout options.

The brand is seeking seasoned multi-unit operators who have a strong understanding of the restaurant industry and possess the entrepreneurial spirit to help grow the brand to its fullest potential and “Franchise with Flay”. Prospective franchisees must have the ability to build connections and have a sense of culture and family. Bobby’s Burgers offers franchisee support through tailormade, comprehensive marketing plans, ongoing operational support, training programs, real estate and construction assistance as well as purchasing power.