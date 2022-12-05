Bobby’s Burgers Names Michael McGill President of Franchising Company

Bobby’s Burgers, the ultimate burger experience by celebrity chef Bobby Flay, announced Michael McGill as president of its franchising company. Beyond overseeing all departments, McGill’s responsibilities include management of the strategic brand expansion, which is to franchise more than 500 locations worldwide.

The franchising initiative McGill is leading stems from the formation of Intelligration Capital BB, LLC, which is the franchisor company for Bobby’s Burgers. McGill and a dream team Board of Directors, made up of best-in-class executives from the restaurant and franchise industries, respected investors and experienced advisors, are tapping into their wealth of knowledge to guide and support the expansion. Dan Beem serves as Chairman of the Board, working alongside the other notable Board members to provide valuable expertise and advice to create a high-performing franchise system. Beem, brings a history of success at top tier brands. More details on his background and information about others on the Board he brought together follows. Intelligration Capital BB, LLC created the licensing deal with Flay and Laurence Kretchmer, cofounder and managing partner of Bobby’s Burgers brand, providing the exclusive rights to franchise Bobby’s Burgers worldwide.

“The Bobby’s Burgers franchising initiative is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am thrilled to lead a team that is introducing an approachable Bobby Flay dining experience to burger lovers around the globe,” says McGill. “It is a unique opportunity to work with a world-renowned chef and entrepreneur like Bobby Flay. Our current goal is to strategically build the brand in a way that bottles up the extraordinary experience and shares it for the world to enjoy.”

McGill joins Bobby’s Burgers with an impressive background, including more than 30 years in senior-level, global, multi-cultural leadership positions within the restaurant and retail industries. He is results-driven, dedicated and inspirational, having led a diverse portfolio of brands and establishing a proven track record of successful collaboration within the industry. At his most recent company, McGill held C-Suite level positions for PT Asharia Karya Indonesia and PT Mitra Adiperkasa, the group licensing and operating global brands in Indonesia, including Starbucks, Pizza Express, Krispy Kreme and more. Earlier in his career, McGill led expansive growth plans for brands such as Cold Stone Creamery and Krispy Kreme.

McGill and his team are currently dialed in on building the foundation to scale Bobby’s Burgers. Positioning the franchise investment opportunity with seasoned multi-unit franchise restaurant operators, the team is keying in on a select few franchise agreements this year and facilitating the openings of the first few franchise locations in 2023. Current franchise growth is being targeted in key markets like Charlotte, Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston and Chicago. Bobby’s Burgers offers non-traditional, inline, endcap and freestanding buildout options. The brand is seeking seasoned multi-unit operators who have a strong understanding of the restaurant industry, yet still have the entrepreneurial spirit to help grow the brand to its fullest potential. Prospective franchisees must be creative problem solvers, have the ability to build connections and have a sense of culture and family.

Further background information on Beem and the additional Intelligration Capital BB, LLC Board members follows:

Dan Beem, Chairman of the Board



Entering his role at Bobby’s Burgers, Beem brings 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, with a history of success in expanding multiple concepts internationally. Known for his dedication, Beem is recognized for his leadership and achievements, recently earning the title of one of the “Most Admired CEO’s” in the restaurant business. Currently Beem is the CEO of Hissho Sushi, the second-largest sushi concept in North America, overseeing the brand’s massive growth to over 2,400 locations. Previously, Beem held C-Level positions with iconic brands like Krispy Kreme, Cold Stone Creamery and Kahala Brands.



Jeff Vinik, Investor and Advisor



Owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Tampa Bay Sports and Entertainment, LLC, Jeff Vinik brings to Bobby’s Burgers his knowledge and expertise in operating successful businesses and managing an illustrious portfolio.



Bill Allen, Investor and Board Member



Previously working in several C-Suite roles, Bill Allen has an extensive background in brand creation and expansion. Most recently, Allen was the CEO of Bloomin’ Brands, overseeing the company’s shift to going private. He also co-founded Flemings, and served as President and CEO of La Madeline French Bakery and Café.



Bill Pellicano, Investor and Board Member



Co-founder and Executive Board Chair of PrimePay, Bill Pellicano is a 41-year veteran of the payroll and HR industry. Having an extensive background working with restaurant franchises, Pellicano led PrimePay’s development of a franchise ecosystem model that was utilized by hundreds of franchising brands.



Arlington Capital, Investor and Advisor



The principals of Arlington Capital Advisors are former owners and operators of brands, with an extensive understanding of creating positive outcomes that increase business success. The firm provides both financial and strategic advisory services to consumer brands, with an impressive background of successful mergers, acquisitions, recapitalizations, capital raises and strategic alternatives.