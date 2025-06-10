Plans for Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay to rapidly expand across the country are moving full steam ahead with the brand’s newest appointment of Patrick Cunningham as CDO. This move underscores the brand’s continued momentum and dedication to building a powerhouse franchise network.

With nearly three decades of experience in the QSR and franchising spaces, Cunningham brings a wealth of expertise to Bobby’s Burgers. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of the brand’s franchise development strategy, with a focus on new market expansion and both traditional and non-traditional growth opportunities worldwide.

Prior to joining Bobby’s Burgers, Cunningham served as Vice President of U.S. Development at Little Caesars Pizza, where he led nationwide efforts in franchise sales, asset management, design and non-traditional development. His strategic leadership helped position the brand for long-term, sustainable growth.

Earlier in his career, Cunningham held senior leadership roles at Dunkin’ and Inspire Brands, where he was instrumental in expanding the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins footprint across the U.S. and Canada. His ability to deliver on ambitious development goals and execute complex market strategies has made him a respected leader in the franchising world.



“This is an exciting time to be joining Bobby’s Burgers,” said Cunningham. “The brand is backed by a world-class team, a strong operational foundation and a compelling vision for growth. I look forward to helping take this Unbeatable Burger Experience to the next level.”

The addition of Cunningham to the team is a testament to the brand’s commitment to rapid growth. Cunningham’s history of bringing massive expansion for other national brands made him a perfect fit for the role and highlights the company’s deep investment in supporting franchisees at every stage — from initial interest through grand opening and beyond. By bringing on people with success in growing QSR brands, Bobby’s Burgers is positioning itself for its own quick rise to the top of the hamburger hierarchy and that includes growth for franchisees – in sales, in personal income and in portfolio size.

“Patrick’s track record speaks for itself,” said Michael McGill, President of Bobby’s Burgers. “He’s a proven leader with a deep understanding of what it takes to scale a brand successfully, and we’re thrilled to have him join the team at such a pivotal time in our growth.”

As the brand continues to expand across the country, Cunningham’s appointment marks a bold step forward in its franchising evolution — one built on proven experience, and a shared commitment to long-term success.