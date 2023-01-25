Bobby's Burgers Opens in New Orleans

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is making its debut in The Big Easy.



The ultimate burger experience and latest concept by highly-respected chef, Bobby Flay, has announced the opening of its sixth restaurant at the recently transformed Caesars New Orleans.



As a part of the latest development project to transform Harrah’s New Orleans to Caesars New Orleans, the casino-entertainment company has introduced a brand-new Food Hall that is entirely chef-driven. Bobby’s Burgers will be in company with PizzaCake by Buddy Valastro and Nina’s Creole Cottage by Nina Compton. The new location is set to open on February 10, setting the stage for the brand’s continued development in 2023.



“I'm thrilled to open Bobby's Burgers in one of America's great food cities,” says Flay. “I'm confident that the New Orleans community will appreciate the big flavors of our Burgers, Fries and Shakes.”



The menu at the new Bobby’s Burgers will focus on original recipes and classic flavors like fries with signature sauces, spoon bending milkshakes, as well as burgers with a twist. Those looking for traditional burgers with unique flavors can enjoy the Crunchburger, topped with cheese and crispy potato chips; or the Bobby Blue + Bacon Burger, topped with blue cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Additional featured menu items include Bobby’s Veggie Burger made with barbecue mushrooms, chickpeas, quinoa, lettuce, and tomato; and a fried chicken sandwich with aji amarillo mayo, slaw and pickles. Rounding out the menu is a six-item breakfast daypart, featuring both savory and sweet options.



The new location comes at a period of strategic growth for the brand, with the announcement of its franchising company, Intelligration Capital BB, LLC, towards the end of 2022. The team is currently dialed in on bringing the Bobby Flay dining experience to more markets across the United States throughout the remainder of 2023 and beyond. In addition to traditional restaurant settings in urban and suburban neighborhoods, as well as casinos, expansion plans include developing in non-traditional venues such as military bases and airports.



“With each new location opening, more people get the opportunity to dine by Bobby Flay—and we are committed to serving our guests the highest-quality menu that makes for an unforgettable experience,” says Michael McGill, President of Intelligration Capital BB, LLC, the franchising company for Bobby’s Burgers. “As we continue to grow, our team is most looking forward to bringing Bobby’s Burgers to new markets nationwide. We are currently seeking operators in key markets, including New Orleans, that share the same passion to help grow the brand so that burger lovers everywhere are able to enjoy.”



Bobby’s Burgers is inspired by Flay’s love of grilling and his travels throughout the United States, infusing a flavor profile reflective of these two personal passions into every bite. Each item on the menu is handcrafted by Flay himself, offered in a quick and convenient format at a fair price point, allowing everyone to enjoy dining by Bobby Flay. Bobby’s Burgers differentiates itself in the competitive burger, quick service and fast casual categories with a proof of concept that leans toward offering guests, whether in-person, delivery or pick-up, an elevated burger quality and restaurant experience.



Current franchise growth is being targeted in key markets like New Orleans, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City and Toronto. Bobby’s Burgers offers non-traditional, inline, endcap and freestanding buildout options.



The brand is seeking seasoned multi-unit operators who have a strong understanding of the restaurant industry, yet still have the entrepreneurial spirit to help grow the brand to its fullest potential and “Franchise With Flay”. Prospective franchisees must be creative problem solvers, have the ability to build connections and have a sense of culture and family. Bobby’s Burgers offers franchisee support through tailormade, comprehensive marketing plans, ongoing operational support, training programs, real estate and construction assistance as well as purchasing power.