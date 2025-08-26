Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay, the premium handcrafted burger concept co-founded by renowned chef Bobby Flay, recently signed a multi-year agreement with The Falcon Capital Group to open 65 locations across Canada.

“Expanding into Canada and becoming an international brand is a major milestone,” said Flay. “The Falcon Capital Group brings proven expertise in brand development and retail franchising that makes them the ideal partners to bring our signature handcrafted burgers, fries and milkshakes to a new audience. I look forward to working with the accomplished team at Falcon Capital and watching our brand grow across Canada.”

Falcon Capital Group is pleased to announce that well-known Canadian entrepreneur and franchise executive Jim Gormley will lead this exciting initiative.

“We’re delighted to introduce Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay to Canada,” said Gormley. “The quality and flavor of Bobby’s menu are unmatched, and we’re excited to bring this exceptional premium burger experience to Canadian consumers while also providing this unique franchise

opportunity to Canadian entrepreneurs. We share Bobby Flay’s commitment to culinary excellence and operational support.”

Falcon Capital Group is actively engaged in real estate tours throughout the Greater Toronto Area. Currently, the search is focused on both traditional restaurant footprints in neighborhoods and lifestyle centers, as well as the brand’s Canadian flagship restaurant in downtown Toronto.

This development agreement is part of Bobby’s Burgers’ broader international and domestic expansion, which already includes nine open locations with over a dozen more in development.

“Partnering with Falcon Capital Group is an exciting step for Bobby’s Burgers,” said Michael McGill, president of Bobby’s Burgers.” With Jim Gormley’s deep experience in the Canadian market, we’re confident that our unbeatable burger experience will thrive across the country.”