Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay, the unbeatable burger experience concept co-founded by renowned chef Bobby Flay, announces the signing of a statewide agreement with veteran restaurateur Joe Sample.

“Bringing Bobby’s Burgers to Utah is a significant milestone for us as we continue expanding our footprint,” said Flay. “We found an ideal partner in MTB Management and together, we’re eager to introduce our premium handcrafted burgers, cooked-to-order fries and spoon-bending milkshakes to a wider audience. It’s an exciting journey ahead and I’m delighted to welcome such a distinguished collaborator to our rapidly growing franchise family.”

As part of Bobby’s Burgers’ full-scale U.S. and international franchise expansion plan, this new multi-unit development adds to the brand’s pipeline, which includes dozens of restaurants in development and eight locations currently open. Most recently, the brand celebrated the grand opening of its first streetside location, the flagship store in Charlotte, which also operates as the brand’s Training Center and Test Kitchen. The grand opening celebration was held on July 17, which included a ribbon cutting with Chef Bobby Flay.

At this time, the agreement between Bobby’s Burgers and MTB Management commits to 9 stores in Utah with hopes to open the first store before the end of the year.

“We’re pleased to announce our statewide franchise deal with Joe, an expert in multi-unit restaurant operations. With a wealth of experience and a steadfast commitment to excellence, Joe embodies the values and vision that drive Bobby’s Burgers forward,” said president Michael McGill. “This partnership marks a significant stride forward in our continual expansion endeavors, as we bring the Unbeatable Burger Experience to even more guests across the nation.”

MTB Management, under the leadership of Sample, has proudly served the western Montana community since 2002. Currently operating 12 Taco Bells in the western region, Sample began as a franchise operator right out of college and has been widely recognized through his extensive involvement within the Taco Bell brand and his local community.

“Introducing Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay to Utah is the next step along our accelerating growth trajectory. Having explored other high-growth brands, Bobby’s Burgers emerged as the ideal choice, in part because of their differentiated chef-driven experience,” said Sample. “With a mutual dedication to exceptional operational support and culinary excellence – built on the foundation of Bobby Flay’s one-of-a-kind menu – I’m confident we’re going to change the landscape of the burger scene across Utah!”