Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay, the concept co-founded by renowned chef Bobby Flay, announced today a multi-unit franchise agreement to expand its presence in Arizona, with all locations planned for Maricopa County. The new deal comes from franchisee and veteran restaurateur Joe Sample, who recently opened his first Bobby’s Burgers location in Orem, Utah, in December 2024.

Sample’s swift expansion into a new state marks an exciting milestone following his deal for statewide rights in Utah, announced in July 2024. Bobby’s Burgers’ current Arizona location can be found at The Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The first of this new agreement with Sample is projected to open in 2026.

“After the incredible welcome we’ve received in Orem and the unwavering support from the Bobby’s Burgers team, expanding into Arizona just made sense,” said Sample, founder of Crave Management Group. “This brand is fantastic. It’s bold, craveable and the Bobby Flay-curated menu speaks for itself. Arizona’s dynamic market is the ideal place for us to continue the success we’ve seen in Orem and we’re beyond excited to bring Bobby’s Burgers to a whole new audience.

Sample’s background in franchising began straight out of college, where he quickly built a reputation as a standout franchisee and respected community leader. Today, his company, Crave Management Group, now includes both Taco Bell and Bobby’s Burgers in its growing portfolio, showcasing Sample’s ability to lead and expand high-performing brands.

“Joe is exactly the kind of partner we look for at Bobby’s Burgers,” said Michael McGill, President of Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay. “He’s passionate, experienced, and he knows how to build a team that truly brings our brand to life. I’m excited to see Bobby’s Burgers make its mark in the Phoenix area, and with Joe leading the way, I have no doubt that his locations will continue to thrive.”

Bobby’s Burgers, inspired by Flay’s love of bold flavors and craveable simplicity, delivers elevated counter-service classics with a twist. The brand offers a streamlined menu of signature burgers, mouth-watering fries and spoon-bending shakes, all with Flay’s distinctive culinary flair. In March, the brand celebrated the successful launch of its first-ever limited-time offer, featuring the Buffalo Burger and Dulce de Leche Shake.