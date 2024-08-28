Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay, the unbeatable burger experience concept co-founded by renowned chef Bobby Flay, is opening its first Utah location at University Place in Orem in November, just in time for the busy holiday season. This will be the first restaurant in a multi-unit, statewide franchise agreement with industry veteran Joe Sample announced earlier this month.

“Our commitment to the brand is to open nine new sites across the state within the next five years,” said Sample. “The enthusiasm we’ve experienced from guests at the recent flagship opening in Charlotte has only encouraged us to accelerate our expansion plans. Even as we prepare for our Utah debut in Orem, we are well underway with three additional locations in the state. We’re excited to build upon this momentum and introduce Bobby’s unbeatable burger experience to even more communities in Utah.”

Strategically situated between two universities –Utah Valley and Brigham Young – Bobby’s Burgers will be at the front entrance of the bustling University Place mall in Orem, located on the main south entrance across from Sephora. The restaurant will be approximately 2,000 square feet with 30 seats inside, plus an outdoor patio with another 10 seats, offering a convenient and welcoming space for students, residents and visitors alike.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open at University Place, which we think is the perfect location to introduce the first Bobby’s Burgers in Utah,” said Michael McGill, President of Bobby’s Burgers. “We’re looking forward to serving the Orem community and establishing Bobby’s Burgers as a favorite dining destination with our premium handcrafted burgers, cooked-to-order fries and spoon-bending milkshakes.”

University Place, a 120-acre property currently undergoing a $500 million revitalization, offers premier retail, upscale residential and first-class office spaces, all surrounded by lush green areas.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay to University Place as part of our continued expansion,” said Danny Woodbury, Sr Vice President of Leasing at Woodbury Corporation. “The unbeatable offerings and loyal built-in fan base align perfectly with our mission to create a vibrant, community-focused environment where residents and visitors can enjoy a diverse mix of shopping, dining and entertainment options.”