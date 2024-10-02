After recently unveiling a revamped senior leadership team, Bob’s Your Uncle introduced another key hire, with James Kang joining the Toronto-based independent agency as Head of Business Development. Kang brings a wealth of client-side experience, combined with a deep knowledge of how to help brands grow rapidly and strategically win business, making him a valuable asset to the team.

Kang has worked with some of the world’s largest franchisors across Canada, the U.S., and Asia, including RBI, Mitsui (Japan), Duskin (Japan), Imex Pan Pacific Group (Vietnam), Ekuinas PE (Malaysia), Samsung Group (South Korea), Lotte Group (South Korea), and Morgan Stanley Korea. He has also played a key role in developing franchise systems from the ground up, helping businesses understand market potential and creating legal frameworks and contracts.

Notably, while Bob’s Your Uncle was working with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Canada, helping them grow from 20 to over 400 restaurants, Kang was simultaneously helping to grow the brand in Korea, Singapore, Vietnam and Hawaii and working with them on a strategic growth plan to enter new markets in China and the Philippines.

Bob’s Your Uncle founder and Chief Creative Officer Bob Froese met James Kang over a decade ago when Kang worked in franchise development for the agency’s long-standing client, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Froese frequently encountered Kang at Popeyes’ annual franchisee conventions, where he witnessed Kang’s natural ability to engage with both corporate leadership and franchisees.

“James consistently demonstrated an exceptional talent for connecting with people and navigating complex business dynamics,” Froese recalls. “His deep industry knowledge and strong business acumen stood out from the beginning.”

This breadth of experience uniquely positions Kang to play a pivotal role at Bob’s Your Uncle, where he will oversee the agency’s business development and help clients grow and scale their operations.

Kang’s addition to Bob’s Your Uncle strengthens the agency’s capacity to support fast-growing brands, especially those on the verge of franchising or expanding rapidly. His expertise in store design, real estate planning, franchise system development and franchise sales complements the agency’s established brand and marketing capabilities.

“James brings a profound understanding of what it takes for clients to succeed,” says Froese. “He will be an invaluable member of our team and a key player in our ambitious new business strategy.”

In his role as Head of Business Development, Kang will focus on Bob’s Your Uncle’s growth and helping clients scale their businesses. This dual focus differentiates the agency as a creative powerhouse, blending strategic insights with real-world business results.

Kang’s international experience and hands-on franchise development work positions Bob’s Your Uncle as a one-stop shop for emerging brands looking to grow quickly. His expertise will also be crucial in helping the agency attract new clients, particularly those eyeing the Canadian market for expansion and those seeking to enter Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

“We have a history of working with breakout, fast-growing brands, and many companies today are on the brink of major growth. Franchising is often the logical next step,” adds Froese. “By combining our creative prowess with strategic business development, we help brands grow big, fast.”