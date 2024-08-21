Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, revered for its vibrant taqueria and nightlife scene, announces a new menu, slated to launch brand-wide on Tuesday, August 20. Staying true to the authentic Mexican street food experience fans have come to know and love, Bodega’s new menu diversifies its offerings with exciting additions that bring together the celebrated taqueria’s innovative edge.

“Keeping to Bodega’s Miami roots, this revamped menu reimagines our core items, taking their deliciousness to new heights with vibrant flavors and innovative textures,” says Jane Hernandez, VP of Culinary at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. “We’re amplifying the customer’s culinary experience by introducing new enhancements like a golden, crispy, crunchy addition to our tacos and burritos, crusted in perfectly toasty cheese.”

Among the new menu additions is a dedicated “Birria” section, in response to the growing popularity of the savory Mexican fare, including Yuca Fritas de “Birria” (fried yuca, barbacoa, melted jack cheese, charred jalapenos, onion, cilantro, avocado salsa, served with birria consommé) and Quesabirria (quesadilla prepared Birria Style). Bodega Taqueria y Tequila will also debut “Dorado Tacos,” which translates from Spanish to “Golden Tacos,” a reference to their grilled-until-crispy-and-golden-brown characteristic. The Dorado Tacos at Bodega, all of which are vegetarian friendly, include options such as Refrito y Queso (black bean refrito, chili crema, salsa ranchera), Yuca Verde (smashed yuca, pickled cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa), and Elote y Rajas (roasted corn, peppers & onions, charred jalapenos, cotija cheese, salsa rosada). A new ‘Costra Style’ offering at Bodega gives guests the option to add a crispy cheese tortilla to their taco or burrito. Originating in the bustling kitchens of Northern Mexico, the term “costra” refers to the crispy, cheese-laden crust that forms when cheese is melted and then folded into tacos or burritos, adding a savory crunch that is both satisfying and crave-worthy. For dessert, guests can enjoy new sauces offered alongside Bodega’s signature cinnamon sugar Churros, such as dulce de coco, dulce de leche, or Mexican chocolate dipping sauce.

In conjunction with the new menu, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila will introduce a new selection of app exclusive menu items, including “Platos” and Salads, both of which will only be available for purchase on the Bodega App. The selection of “Platos,” allows diners to choose from several options including the The 305 Plato (roasted pork carnitas, pickled onion, yuca, tomato, cilantro, chimichurri aioli), Pollo Ranchero Plato (pollo asado, tomato, onion, jack cheese, cilantro, salsa ranchera), and Fajita Plato (choice of pollo asado or carne asada, peppers & onion, roasted corn, jack cheese, tomato sauce, salsa verde). For customers looking for healthy alternatives, the new greens-based items include an Elote Salad (chopped romaine, roasted corn, pickled cabbage, cotija cheese, chipotle, cilantro, and creamy cotija dressing) and Baja Caesar Salad (chopped romaine, sliced avocado, pickled onion, cotija cheese, cilantro, topped with crispy totopos and creamy cotija dressing). Guests can enjoy a limited-time special in the first month of the menu launch, with buy-one-get-one free salads offered on the Bodega app, valid through the end of September.

A notable addition to the Mexican-forward menu are the newly launched Empanadas by TOMA, crafted in partnership with TOMA, a brand born from the innovative minds behind ‘Everybody Eats’ and co-founded by Sofia Vergara and her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. Empanadas by TOMA will be offered across all locations in chicken (pollo verde), beef (beef picadillo) and chocolate hazelnut for dessert.

Alongside the new menu launch, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila will also roll out new additions to weekly specials, including 2-for-$5 Dorado Tacos and 3-for-$12 Clasico Tacos for Taco Tuesday. During happy hour, which takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations, guests can enjoy $3 Antojitos including Sweet Chili Jalapeño Wings, Nachos, Totopos with Salsa, & Cheese Quesadillas; $4 Clasico Tacos; 2-for-$5 Dorado Tacos; and drinks starting at $5.

As Bodega Taqueria y Tequila approaches its 10th anniversary milestone this year, it continues to flourish with a portfolio of seven locations nationwide, with South Florida outposts including its flagship South Beach location, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, along with two in Chicago’s West Loop and River North. Additional anticipated openings include Washington D.C. and Nashville, TN, with more national and local expansion plans in the works for the brand. Bodega is also enhancing the sports and dining arena with a lounge at Hard Rock Stadium’s East End Zone Suite, now open to experience for the current NFL season. The brand’s strategic growth plan indicates that this is just the beginning, with more ambitious expansions anticipated in the coming years.

Download the Bodega App for access to exclusive menu items, special promos, and loyalty rewards program. For more information about Bodega, please visit BodegaTaqueria.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.