Bojangles is ushering in all the cozy fall flavors with its latest limited-time cobbler, the Salted Caramel Apple Crisp. Crafted with warm, comforting ingredients and a touch of Southern flair, this all-new seasonal sweet treat is available now through the end of the year at participating Bojangles locations.

The Salted Caramel Apple Crisp features a warm apple topping, cinnamon streusel and salted caramel, served over a Bojangles’ made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit. It’s the perfect combination of sweet, salty and satisfying – ideal as a treat on its own or as the finishing touch to any Bojangles meal.

“The autumn season has arrived, and while everyone else is doing pumpkin spice, we’re celebrating the season with all the Salted Caramel Apple deliciousness,” said Marshall Scarborough, Vice President of Menu and Culinary Innovation at Bojangles. “We’ve taken that timeless flavor combination and put a Bojangles twist on it. The contrasting flavors and textures of warm caramel sauce, cinnamon streusel and spiced apples are a perfect match with our buttermilk biscuit.”

This newest addition to Bojangles’ growing dessert platform follows a successful lineup of seasonal sweet treats, including Peach, Strawberry and Bo-Berry Cobblers. The Salted Caramel Apple Crisp continues that trend, offering a crowd-pleasing, grab-and-go fall option.

The Salted Caramel Apple Crisp is available à la carte or as a sweet add-on to any combo or family meal. Guests can order in store, through the Bojangles app for pickup or delivery or via third-party delivery platforms.