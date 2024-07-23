Hi Auto and growing chicken and biscuits chain Bojangles announced the signing of an agreement to expand Hi Auto’s drive-thru voice AI platform to hundreds of additional Bojangles restaurants, both company-owned and franchised. The partnership continues to revolutionize the Bojangles drive-thru experience for customers and boost employee satisfaction. Hi Auto is an award-winning leader in drive-thru voice AI technology with an accuracy rate exceeding 95%, rivaling human employees’ performance and surpassing any other voice AI capability on the market.

Joining the restaurant’s teams as Bo-Linda™, Hi Auto’s drive-thru AI technology has already been successfully deployed in over 50 Bojangles restaurants, with new locations added on an almost daily basis. With her personal touch, Bo-Linda’s integration into drive-thru operations has been designed to ease the workload of team members, allowing employees to focus on food quality, order accuracy, and engagement with guests. This initiative reflects Bojangles’ commitment to fostering a positive work environment and empowering its dedicated team to deliver the very best chicken, biscuits, and tea.

Bo-Linda has helped transform employees’ perception of technology, as Bo-Linda is viewed as a valuable team member instead of a threat to their jobs. Bo-Linda communicates directly with team members who can share valuable information like wait times for certain menu items. Bo-Linda then uses this information when she ”talks” to guests to ensure a smooth and enjoyable transaction.

”Providing a great environment where team members feel empowered to do a great job reduces turnover and improves the guest experience,” said industry veteran Richard Del Valle, Chief Information Officer at Bojangles. “We recognized the opportunity to use this technology to improve the employee experience, which would extend to an improved guest experience.

“Our aim at Bojangles is to be an aggressive early adopter, combining the best technologies with our renowned Southern hospitality to improve every aspect of our business performance,” said Del Valle. “Bo-Linda takes orders more than 96% of the time without human intervention. This directly promotes overall satisfaction by offloading order-taking tasks from team members to enable their focus to be on providing a fantastic and consistent customer experience.”

“We believe in technology that works hand-in-hand with human capabilities. Our AI solution is designed to enhance, not replace, the valuable skills and expertise of Bojangles’ employees,” said Roy Baharav, CEO of Hi Auto. “By automating routine tasks, we free up time for restaurant employees to focus on building meaningful connections with customers and embracing more intricate aspects of their roles.”

This partnership is a testament to both Bojangles and Hi Auto’s commitment to innovation and delivering a personalized and novel ordering experience. By embracing Hi Auto’s technologies, Bojangles continues to set the standard for the quick-service restaurant industry.