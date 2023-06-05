Bojangles Appoints Brian Walker VP of Supply Chain

Bojangles, a Carolina-born restaurant chain known for its scratch-made Southern food at approximately 800 locations, announced the appointment of Brian Walker as the company's new vice president of supply chain. With an extensive background in supply chain management and a proven track record in the foodservice industry, Walker brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to the Bojangles team.

In his new role, Walker will be responsible for leading the supply chain team in ensuring that Bojangles' operators and guests are served with safe, consistent and competitively priced products. One of his key priorities will be to modernize Bojangles' supply chain and establish best-in-class food safety, purchasing and operations processes and practices.

“With his extensive experience in leading supply chain modernization efforts for top foodservice brands, we’re confident that Brian will bring invaluable expertise – and next-level results – to our operations,” said Chief Restaurant Support Officer Ken Koziol. “His strategic mindset and passion for delivering excellence align perfectly with Bojangles' commitment to providing our guests with a seamless experience. We look forward to the innovative solutions and transformative impact that Brian will bring to the brand, and we’re delighted to welcome him to the Bojangles family."

Walker's career in the foodservice industry stemmed from humble beginnings 35 years ago as a dishwasher at TGI Friday's. With eight years of operations experience under his belt, he later joined Darden Restaurants, where he spent the next 16 years, eventually transitioning into supply chain management. There, Walker spearheaded the design, testing and implementation of Darden’s renowned distribution and logistics network, Darden Direct Distribution and Logistics.

Over the past two decades, Walker has successfully led supply chain modernization efforts for many prominent brands in the foodservice industry in addition to Darden Restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, Bloomin’ Brands and Panera Bread. His comprehensive understanding of supply chain dynamics, coupled with his ability to optimize operations, has consistently delivered exceptional results.

“I’m drawn to Bojangles’ commitment to delivering high-quality, safe and consistent products day in and day out,” said Walker. “With Bojangles' strong brand reputation and the support of this dedicated, passionate team, I’m confident in our ability to drive operational excellence.”

Walker will report to Koziol.