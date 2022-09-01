Bojangles Appoints Patricia Halpin New Vice President of Growth

Bojangles announced the appointment of Patricia Halpin, CFE, as the company’s new Vice President of Growth. In her role, Halpin will lead Bojangles’ aggressive franchise expansion in key regions across the U.S.

With more than 20 years of foodservice experience, Halpin most recently was Head of Development for Subway Market Operations (SMO), where she led a team of 25 supporting development for 7,500 restaurants. Halpin was responsible for driving market optimization, franchising, remodels, and new store growth. Halpin’s career successes also span across other development roles for several well-known quick-service franchise brands, including Baskin’ Robbins and Dunkin’. In her time at Dunkin’, Halpin successfully led franchising efforts in new and existing markets across the U.S. and internationally.

“I’m privileged to join the Bojangles development team and will look to build upon the momentum already established, as we bring Bojangles to key markets across the country,” says Halpin, Vice President of Growth, Bojangles. “I look forward to building relationships with our existing franchisees and adding new operators to our growing brand. We’re eager to expand, and I’m excited to dive in and add value to a number of our strategic initiatives. It’s Bo Time.”

In her new position with Bojangles, Halpin will report to the brand’s Chief Development Officer Byron Chandler.

“Adding Patricia is an important milestone as we continue to build our development team to help grow our brand. One of Bojangles’ greatest assets is our talented roster of team members, and onboarding Patricia exemplifies our commitment to hiring the best team possible,” adds Chandler. “I’m certain that Patricia will be a wonderful leader and will help us bring our Southern flavor to new and existing markets.”

As Bojangles ramps up development, the brand is reporting an industry-leading $1.9M AUV and offers a strong morning daypart, which attributes to approximately 40 percent of sales. Additionally, Bojangles provides franchisees with a variety of prototypes to consider and gives robust real estate support to help identify the right prototype for each site.

Bojangles’ franchise opportunities remain in regions across the U.S., including the Southwest, Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and parts of the Southeast.

Candidates should have restaurant and business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $1.0M and liquid capital of $500,000. For both traditional and non-traditional units, operators that meet preliminary qualifications can expect an investment ranging from $590,100 - $2,828,500.