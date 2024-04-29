Bojangles announced a new Vice President of Real Estate.

Steven Gold, the new VP of Real Estate, brings more than 30 years of experience in development to the Bojangles team. Gold boasts an impressive background in real estate development, most recently, for multiple retail, hospitality and restaurant brands, including multi-unit program development for FOCUS Brands and Mattress Firm. His broad expertise in restaurant development began when he started with Wendy’s, eventually becoming the Senior Director of Real Estate and Development. Steve also served as Senior Director of Real Estate at Logan’s Roadhouse, where he was instrumental in growing the chain from 180 to 250 units during his five-year tenure.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Bojangles team as their new VP of Real Estate.

With the brand’s rich history and strong presence in the Southern markets, I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success,” said Gold. “With my lifelong career spent in retail and restaurant development, managing and developing effective teams, creating and improving processes and handling diverse projects on a regional, multi-regional and national basis, I look forward to bringing my expertise to such an iconic brand.”

Prior to joining Bojangles, Gold served as Division President at Capital Growth Buchalter and led development efforts for several clients, including McAlister’s Deli. In his new role at Bojangles, Gold will oversee the brand’s real estate strategy and site selection management, bringing impressive knowledge in areas including project management, client relations, team management, site selection, financials and budgets.

“Steve’s appointment as our new Vice President of Real Estate marks an exciting chapter for Bojangles,” said Jim Cannon, Chief Development Officer of Bojangles. “His extensive experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint and bring our beloved Southern flavors to new communities. We’re thrilled to welcome Steven to the Bojangles family and look forward to his leadership in driving our growth and success.”

Bojangles expansion strategy includes targeted growth in new markets across the United States, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Texas, and more. The iconic Southern chicken franchise is eager to bring its best-in-class breakfast and chicken offerings to new regions, welcoming experienced entrepreneurs to join its growth and build on its 45 years of Southern know-how.

Bojangles is a best-in-class breakfast and chicken franchise offering experienced entrepreneurs the opportunity to own a growing chicken restaurant franchise. The company has more than 800 locations and is one of the fastest-growing, quick-service chicken chains in the country, with more locations in development.