Bojangles Becomes Official Tailgate Partner of Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC and Bojangles announced today a multi-year partnership agreement, cementing the Charlotte-based restaurant brand famous for its Southern recipes as the Official Tailgate Partner and Tailgate Headquarters of the Queen City’s new Major League Soccer club.

“We’re so excited to have our very own MLS team to root for, and we’re thrilled to personally welcome Charlotte FC to our hometown,” says Jackie Woodward, Bojangles’ chief brand and marketing officer. “No one knows tailgating like Bojangles, so we hope fans will spend their gamedays with us as we create new traditions together both on and off the field!”

Along with the official tailgate designation, Bojangles has made a significant commitment to the club’s community engagement efforts, which include partnering with Charlotte FC on the construction of a mini-pitch at a to-be-determined location in the Carolinas and supporting the club’s afterschool soccer programming with a focus on literacy.

The partnership also provides Bojangles with additional activation and promotional opportunities, including a new Bojangles section in the stadium. The Southern chain will carry on its popular “Bring Me Bojangles” in-stadium promotion that delivers its famous chicken and biscuits to one lucky fan at each Charlotte FC match, beginning with the team’s inaugural season in 2022. Bojangles will also serve as the entitlement sponsor for one of the matches during each season of the deal, which includes activations on site and fan giveaways.

“Adding Bojangles to Charlotte FC’s roster of partners enables our club to work with a brand that will truly engage fans at the stadium and in the community,” says Nick Kelly, President of Charlotte FC. “We’re very excited to have an enthusiastic hometown company on board before our inaugural match in 2022. Together we can continue making meaningful connections with new and existing soccer fans across North and South Carolina.”

The fan-favorite restaurant and new home of Charlotte soccer hosted an announcement event at the Bojangles on 1402 West Trade St., Charlotte, where they officially kicked off their partnership alongside key stakeholders from both organizations. Bojangles CEO Jose Armario and CMO Jackie Woodward gathered with Charlotte FC President Nick Kelly and Tepper Sports & Entertainment President Tom Glick to make the announcement. To celebrate, Bojangles will be giving out co-branded Bojangles and Charlotte FC soccer scarves at the West Trade St. location with the purchase of its Family Meal while supplies last.

Bojangles has also renewed its longstanding relationship with the Carolina Panthers and will work with Tepper Sports & Entertainment to engage with both organizations year-round as tailgating in Charlotte is crucial to bring fans closer to the game.