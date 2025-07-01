Bojangles is making this summer one to savor with the return of two fan-favorite limited-time offerings: Bo’s Bird Dog and Peach Cobbler.

Perfect for everything from cookouts to lakeside snacking, the Bo’s Bird Dog is back and making a flavorful return. This grab-and-go menu item features a Bo’s Chicken Supreme nestled in a toasted potato bun, topped with two thick-cut pickles and drizzled with the signature Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce – an exclusive flavor only available with the Bird Dog. It’s available individually, in 2-packs, as a combo or in 6- and 12-pack catering options, making it a go-to pick for summer gatherings.

The Peach Cobbler features Bojangles’ signature scratch-made buttermilk biscuit, layered with warm peach filling, sweet icing and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. A returning fan favorite, it’s part of Bojangles’ seasonal cobbler lineup and the perfect way to sweeten up summer.

“Our Bo’s Bird Dog takes our Supremes to the next level. Topped with our thick cut dill pickles and Carolina Gold BBQ sauce, it’s a flavor experience that’s our fans went crazy for,” said Marshall Scarborough, Vice President of Menu and Culinary Innovation at Bojangles. “And to finish off the meal, our Peach Cobbler brings that classic Southern comfort for a nostalgic taste of summer.”

Both the Bo’s Bird Dog and Peach Cobbler are available for a limited time. Guests can find them in-store, through the Bojangles App or popular food delivery services.