Bojangles Brings Back Camo-Themed Big Bo Boxes

Back by popular demand and just in time for Military Appreciation Month this May, Bojangles is reintroducing its camo-themed Big Bo Boxes to benefit military families.

In stores through May 29, or while supplies last, fans can once again purchase camo-themed Big Bo Box family meals, and $1 from each box sold will be donated to Folds of Honor, a not-for-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or wounded soldiers.

New this year at participating locations is the addition of a round-up option, giving customers the opportunity to round their ticket of any purchase to the nearest dollar with proceeds also going to the Folds of Honor donation. This way, customers that want to support the mission without purchasing a family meal can do so as well from May 2 through June 12.

“We’re thrilled to offer our Big Bo Box family meals in the meaningful camo theme representing our brave military men and women, and to partner with Folds of Honor again this year,” said Jackie Woodward, chief brand and marketing officer for Bojangles. “Since last year’s successful campaign, we’ve been impatiently waiting for May to arrive so we can do it again. Get yours while you can!”

Families can enjoy their favorite Big Bo Box meals packaged in an eye-catching – or should we say invisible – camouflaged box while supporting an organization that champions our military heroes. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 35,000 academic scholarships totaling about $160 million. Last year, Bojangles’ donation from the camo promotion raised enough to award 163 scholarships to military families.

“We are so grateful to our friends at Bojangles for again supporting us and the military families that we serve,” says Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “Last year’s innovative program was an absolute success and truly made life-changing differences for so many students. Bojangles understands the importance of education and strives to make a positive impact.”

Featuring the Folds of Honor logo printed on each box, each Big Bo Box family meal comes ready to serve with eight, 12 or 20 pieces of hand-breaded, Cajun-spiced chicken; Southern fixins; made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits; and a half-gallon of Legendary Iced Tea. Family meals are available at all Bojangles restaurants in the drive-thru or for takeout, and via delivery through DoorDash, Postmates or UberEats in most markets.