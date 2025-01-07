Bojangles – the iconic, Carolina-born fast-food chain known for its bold flavors and crave-worthy recipes – announced two limited-time products hitting menus this month, including the highly anticipated return of Chicken Rice Bowls and a new iteration of its legendary biscuit-inspired cobbler with a Bo-Berry Cobbler.

The hearty, satisfying Chicken Rice Bowls are back by popular demand, perfect for warming up during the chilly winter months and featuring a generous portion of Bojangles Dirty Rice, slow-cooked Cajun Pintos, and a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses. Guests can choose between the brand’s new Bo Bites chicken tender pieces, savory grilled chicken breast or the boldly seasoned Bojangles Supremes. To get extra warm this winter, the bowls are also served with Texas Pete hot sauce on the side.

This limited-time offering is a delicious and satisfying escape from the post-holiday season budget crunch for those looking for hearty portions at a great value – $7.49, with a combo option available for $10.49, which includes a drink and a made-from-scratch biscuit on the side.

“The Chicken Rice Bowl was an instant hit last year, so we knew we had to bring this flavor-packed meal back again,” said Marshall Scarborough, Vice President of Menu and Culinary Innovation for Bojangles. “It’s the perfect comfort meal to warm you up on a cold day, and it’s a generous portion at a value price.”

Also beginning today, customers can be the first to try Bojangles’ new Bo-Berry Cobbler – built on its signature made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit, topped with a warm Bo-Berry topping and drizzled with sweet icing. Whether it’s enjoyed at breakfast, as a midday treat or as a dessert to complement lunch or dinner, the Bo-Berry Cobbler is the perfect indulgence at any time of day.

“The only way to make a cobbler taste even better is to swap in Bojangles’ made-from-scratch biscuits and iconic Bo-Berries,” said Scarborough. “The Bo-Berry Cobbler takes everything our fans love about the Bo-Berry Biscuit—flaky, buttery biscuit, sweet berries and icing—and elevates it into a tasty treat. It hits the spot any time of day when you’re craving something sweet. We can’t wait for everyone to try it!”

The cobbler is the latest innovation in Bojangles’ exploration of its popular Bo-Berry platform. In addition to the iconic Bo-Berry Biscuit, last year the brand released a Bo-Berry Cookie and a Sausage Bo-Berry Biscuit.

The announcement comes after Bojangles’ first foray into cobbler – The Peach Cobbler – saw significant love from fans. The brand plans to announce seasonal flavors throughout the year, so stay tuned! The Bo-Berry Cobbler will be available at participating locations for just $1.99 while supplies last.

Both the Chicken Rice Bowl and the Bo-Berry Cobbler are available for a limited time at participating Bojangles restaurants, or guests can conveniently order through the Bojangles app, Bojangles.com and popular food delivery services.