Bojangles is serving up fall and football flavor with the return of its fan-favorite Pork Chop Griller, a bold, savory classic that’s here just in time for tailgate season.

Guests can now enjoy the Pork Chop Griller for a limited time at participating Bojangles restaurants. This seasonal staple features a tender pork chop, marinated and seared to perfection and served on a made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit. It’s a crave-worthy combination that satisfies hearty appetites and breakfast lovers alike.

Guests can order in person, through the Bojangles app for pickup or delivery or via third-party delivery services.