Bojangles Brings Backed Famed Pork Chop Griller

Beginning Tuesday, Bojangles is re-introducing its special Pork Chop Griller for a limited time only.

“On paper we’re famous for our fried chicken and biscuits, but we know a thing or two about cooking pork, too, because fans can’t get enough of our Pork Chop Griller biscuit,” says Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation for Bojangles. “One bite of this perfectly paired biscuit and you’ll understand.”

Marinated in a dry rub seasoning blend featuring peppery undertones, our tender pork chop is seared to perfection, locking in that savory, one-of-a-kind flavor only Bojangles can deliver. Served inside a hot, made-from-scratch Bojangles buttermilk biscuit, the Pork Chop Griller is the South in your mouth and is available at participating locations.

The Pork Chop Griller pairs nicely with a side of Bo-Tato Rounds and a cup of Bo’Roasters coffee. This year, flavor enthusiasts can also add a layer of pimento cheese to the pork chop party.