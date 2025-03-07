Bojangles is making waves this season with the return of the highly anticipated Bojangler Fish Sandwich – and for the first time ever, with a brand-new Deluxe version. Just in time for the Lenten season, fans can now enjoy two takes on the seasonal offering.

The original Bojangler Fish Sandwich features a panko-breaded Alaskan Pollock filet, seasoned with Bo’s Famous Seasoning, topped with a slice of melty American cheese and served on a toasted bun with Duke’s Tartar Sauce. New this year, the Bojangler Deluxe kicks things up a notch with the restaurant chain’s signature Bo Sauce, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and pickles on a toasted bun.

“We’re stepping up our fish sandwich game by introducing the new Bojangler Deluxe,” said Marshall Scarborough, Vice President of Menu and Culinary Innovation at Bojangles. “Our fans expect big flavor when they come to Bojangles, and this sandwich really brings it. You can’t go wrong combining Bo Sauce and fresh produce with a Bo-seasoned crispy fish filet.”

To celebrate the Bojangler’s return, Bojangles recreated a viral moment from the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s Build Your Own Boat competition. Inspired by a daring group who took to the rapids in a homemade Bojangles-themed vessel, Bojangles teamed up with the duo for the boat’s next adventure: hitting the drive-thru to be the first to reel in a Bojangler fish sandwich.

Both versions of the fish sandwich are available à la carte or as a combo, served with a fixin’ and a Legendary Iced Tea or the drink of your choice. But hurry – this seasonal favorite is only available for a limited time at participating Bojangles restaurants. Guests can also skip the line by ordering through the Bojangles app, bojangles.com or popular food delivery services.