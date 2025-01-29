Bojangles is entering 2025 with remarkable momentum, marked by significant achievements in the first quarter of the year. With milestone restaurant openings, new franchise agreements, and an innovative menu, the iconic Carolina-born brand known for its breakfast and Southern-style chicken, biscuits and tea is poised for continued national growth. The developments in the company’s expansion come after the introduction of boneless chicken to the brand’s menu in new growth markets, underscoring Bojangles’ commitment to delivering craveable options to its fans and streamlining operations for a great guest experience.

Starting the year off strong, Bojangles recently celebrated the opening of its first-ever location in Las Vegas on January 20, with four more restaurants planned for the vibrant market by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the Houston area welcomed its first Bojangles on January 21, with several more set to open in the coming months. These openings represent a major step forward in Bojangles’ West Coast and Texas expansion strategy, as the brand continues its push to establish a presence in key metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles and Phoenix.

“The opening of our first location in Las Vegas represents an important milestone for Bojangles as we continue to bring our bold, Southern-inspired menu to new audiences,” said Jose Armario, Chief Executive Officer of Bojangles. “Entering dynamic and fast-growing markets like Las Vegas and Houston reflects our dedication to sharing our brand’s unique flavors and hospitality with more communities across the country. These openings are just the beginning as we work toward an exciting year ahead of national expansion.”

Bojangles has also signed key franchise deals to expand in Southern California and Houston, with plans for seven additional Houston openings by September 2025. The Southern California agreements target high-growth areas, including Orange County, Riverside, and San Bernardino, with the goal of selling out the Los Angeles market by mid-2025.

“This is a defining moment for Bojangles as we extend our reach into some of the most exciting and fast-paced markets in the country,” said Brooks Speirs, Vice President of Franchise Development at Bojangles. “Our growth in California and Texas demonstrates our confidence in the strength of our brand and our ability to resonate with new audiences. These expansions mark a bold step forward as we continue our journey to bring Bojangles’ signature menu and Southern hospitality to even more communities.”

The brand’s ongoing innovation is evident in its introduction of a boneless chicken menu in select new markets, highlighting the brand’s dedication to evolving customer preferences while staying true to its bold Southern flavors. This expansion menu exemplifies Bojangles’ mission to provide exciting and fresh options to both loyal and new customers.

Bojangles is eager to bring its breakfast and chicken offerings to new regions, welcoming experienced entrepreneurs to join its growth and build on its 45 years of Southern expertise. With 266 company-operated locations and 561 franchised units, the company is one of the fastest-growing quick-service chicken chains in the country, with many more locations in development. Prospective franchise owners for Bojangles possess restaurant and business experience and must have the capacity to commit to at least three units.