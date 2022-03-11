Bojangles Chief People Office Monica Sauls Receives High Honors

Monica Sauls, Bojangles’ chief people officer, was recently named one of the quick-service restaurant industry’s 11 Most Influential Women by Workstream and one of Lunchbox’s 30 Top Women in Food. She joined the Bojangles senior leadership team in 2020, serving as the company’s inaugural Chief People Officer responsible for leading talent acquisition, talent development, employee relations, diversity and inclusion and culture stewardship.

On the recognition, Jose Armario, Bojangles CEO says, “Women’s History month is about recognizing the important contributions women make, and Monica, Jackie and Laura have accomplished so much for this brand. Their visions for the future will undoubtedly lead Bojangles to bigger and better things. We are blessed to have so many other women in our family of employees, and I hope each of them feels inspired and empowered by these three leaders’ successful careers.”

Sauls is one of three women who serve on Bojangles’ executive leadership team, joined by Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward and Chief Legal Officer Laura Roberts.