Bojangles COO Brian Unger to Retire

Bojangles, one of the nation’s leading restaurant franchises famous for its Southern chicken and biscuits, today announced the retirement of Chief Operating Officer (COO) Brian Unger, effective no earlier than March 31.

“During his time at Bojangles, Brian has been instrumental in improving operations and leading through the challenges of the past two years,” says Bojangles CEO Jose Armario. “With a career that spans four decades in the QSR industry, his leadership has significantly contributed to Bojangles’ success. We thank him for his commitment to the company and wish him the very best as he retires.”

Unger will continue to serve as COO until his official retirement, leading day-to-day operations and supporting the company’s operations goals.

Unger joined Bojangles in 2019, shortly after the Southern food chain was purchased by Durational Capital Management and The Jordan Company. He began his 40-year-career with McDonald’s, spending more than 20 years with the company and rising to SVP of Operations. Additionally, Unger worked as COO for Einstein Noah Restaurants Group, Inc., and was President and COO at seafood chain Long John Silver’s.

“Bojangles has a 45-year history of delivering great Southern food and service to our guests and supporting the communities we serve,” Unger says. “It has been an honor to serve alongside Jose, and our executive leadership team, franchisees, operators and so many talented folks at Bojangles, and I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together. Bojangles is a strong brand, and I will always root for its success while also enjoying more quality time with my family.”

In addition, Bojangles has promoted John Freeman to Vice President of Operations and Support, where he will lead operations and support for Bojangles’ company-owned restaurants. He will report to the COO. Freeman has more than 15 years of senior-level leadership experience with franchise brands, including KFC and Taco Bell.

Bojangles has hired leading recruitment firm Elliott & Associates to begin a national search for a chief operating officer who has the passion and experience to lead operations for an iconic quick-service restaurant brand with a longstanding Southern history.