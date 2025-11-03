Bojangles is bringing comfort to biscuit lovers with the debut of its new Smothered Steak Biscuit, available now for a limited time. This craveable creation features a tender, country-fried steak topped with Southern sausage gravy, served on a made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit.

Offered throughout the day and exclusive to Bojangles, the Smothered Steak Biscuit is ideal for breakfast, midday meals or whenever hunger strikes. It is the perfect pairing, prepared the Bojangles way and served hot for busy guests looking for comfort on demand.

“Country fried steak is a Southern delicacy, especially when served on one of our fluffy buttermilk biscuits, and what way to make it better than topping it with our house-made sausage gravy,” said Marshall Scarborough, Vice President of Menu and Culinary Innovation. “It’s a hearty breakfast sandwich packed with flavor that will have you singing ‘Country Roads’ all the way home.”

Fans can try it for themselves now in restaurants or by ordering online via the Bojangles app and select delivery partners.

For more details or to find a location near you, visit www.bojangles.com.