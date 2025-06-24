Bojangles marked a bold new chapter in its history with the grand opening of its new Support Center in Charlotte today – a space designed to fuel innovation, collaboration and continued growth for the beloved Southern brand.

Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Danté Anderson joined Bojangles leaders, employees and community partners for a special “biscuit-cutting” ceremony – a flavorful twist on a traditional ribbon cutting – at the brand’s new state-of-the-art headquarters at 500 Forest Point Circle in Charlotte. In her remarks, the Mayor Pro Tem recognized Bojangles’ long-standing commitment to Charlotte and celebrated the company’s deepening investment in the region.

“This space is a celebration of where Bojangles is going and a tribute to the people and community that have helped us get here,” said Jose Armario, CEO of Bojangles. “We’re proud to deepen our roots in Charlotte, a city that has always believed in Bojangles as much as we believe in it.”

The new Support Center reflects Bojangles’ commitment to its people and its future. With a full-scale test kitchen, modern workspaces and collaborative gathering areas, the building was purposefully designed to bring Bojangles’ bold Southern spirit to life – every day.

A highlight of the grand opening event was the unveiling of original artwork commissioned by students from UNC Charlotte and the Northwest School of the Arts. Themed “It’s Bo Time…Everywhere,” the collection showcases the boundless ways to enjoy delicious food in good company by reimagining Bojangles in a variety of cultural and historical settings. The artwork is prominently displayed throughout the new office as a celebration of creativity, community and the brand’s Southern roots.

“Bojangles is more than a beloved brand, it’s a Charlotte success story,” said Mayor Pro Tem Anderson. “We’re proud they continue to invest in our people, our economy, and our future, and we’re honored they continue to call the Queen City home.”

Following the official ceremony, the celebration continued with a friends and family event for Bojangles employees, their loved ones and community partners. The afternoon featured music from a live DJ, games and Bojangles favorites to enjoy.

The opening of the Support Center marks a significant milestone for Bojangles as it continues to solidify its roots in the Southeast and expand across the country, most recently in key markets such as Houston, New Jersey and Las Vegas. The new space serves as both a symbol of the brand’s promising future and a functional hub for supporting its growing national footprint.