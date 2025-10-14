Bojangles’ app has officially gone spooky for the month of October, setting the stage for a Halloween celebration like no other. Starting Oct. 22, the iconic chicken, biscuits and tea chain is extending its rallying cry, “It’s Bo Time” into the spooky season with a creepy-cool twist: “It’s Boo Time.”

From Oct. 22-31, fans can log into the app at 10:31 p.m. – Boo Time – to unlock a new promo code at checkout each night. 10:31 playfully nods to Oct. 31, Halloween night. Each code is valid for the following 24 hours and reveals a delicious deal, giving customers a reason to check in nightly to enjoy a digital trick-or-treat experience from the beloved QSR chain.

“Halloween gives us a chance to show off a different side of Bojangles,” said Tom Boland, CMO of Bojangles. “Last year’s ‘Boojangles’ campaign proved our fans are eager for bold, seasonal experiences. With ‘It’s Boo Time,’ we’ve reimagined our rallying cry to deliver nightly rewards that keep guests coming back and leaning into the spirit of the season.”

The Bojangles app’s Halloween makeover is live now and fans who download the app today will be ready to snag every offer once “Boo Time” begins on Oct. 22. Don’t miss your chance to join in, because when the clock strikes 10:31, it’s Boo Time!